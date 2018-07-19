June 9 This is one of the most informative articles I’ve read anywhere about the North and South Korean peace efforts. This is the kind of article that brings my family back again and again. We will be praying for the Korean Peninsula in a whole new way now. —Holly McMillan on wng.org

Excellent insight into the work done for these sorely mistreated people. I’m sure many saints are clinging to dear life in North Korean prison camps. —V.S. Kluth on wng.org

June 9 This column really encouraged me. I have been disappointed that American Christians let the 2016 election become a dividing line. It was a difficult election; as challenges to Christianity mount in our culture, we need to focus above all on Christ and His Word. —Daniel McPhearson on wng.org

As you pointed out, we all know what a victory for Hillary Clinton would have meant. Supporting Trump does not mean condoning everything he has said or done. I was too young to vote in the last presidential election, but I plan to vote next time to help reelect our president. —Madison Smith / Columbia, S.C.

This column is a disgrace. You get Scripture right and present a pretty good view of most things, but you have really missed the boat with Trump the Great. —David A. Vallado / Colorado Springs, Colo.

WORLD’s harping about our president’s shortcomings puts you in the company of his sworn enemies. It’s time for you to get off your moral high horse and stop aiding and abetting the enemy! —Keith Bateman / Bradenton, Fla.

Our first citizenship is in heaven, not on earth. We should care whether our voices as Christians are a stumbling block or not. This was the first election ever in which I just could not pull the lever for either candidate. —Marie Aldrich on Facebook

June 9 How in the world could anyone write about corruption in the political world and not mention Trump? You told us he was morally unfit for office, and now you can’t seem to summon the slightest criticism of his administration. —Darrell Lackey / Gustine, Calif.

Besides government officials, corporate officials too often hoodwink their investors, regulatory officials, and the public; worse yet is corruption within church ministries. The Old Testament prophets railed against all these abuses. —Allen Johnson on wng.org

June 9 The pilot of the original Lost in Space shows what the series could have been before the writers made it buffoonish: a strong two-parent family motivated by faith and exploration. This latest version includes 2018 existential angst, including a feminist mother and a semi-detached, guilt-ridden father. The new version is just “Modern Family in Space.” —Russ Hepler on Facebook

Even as a child I thought the original Dr. Smith at times detracted from the thrill of the adventure. I like the new Smith and enjoyed the cameo appearance by the original Will Robinson. I hope Netflix keeps it coming but holds the cheese. —Douglas Heck on wng.org

June 9 Too many conservative Christians mistakenly equate the modern state of Israel with the Old Testament kingdoms and conclude that America has a Biblical imperative to be an unquestioning supporter of Israel. The United States should support Israel when our national objectives coincide, but George Washington rightly warned us about permanent foreign alliances. —Robert Hellam / Seaside, Calif.

I was 8 during the Six-Day War, and it was sad to see America turn its back on Israel. One day all will see that the great I Am never stopped loving Israel. —D.W. Brown on wng.org

June 9 Our four children grew up with Mr. Rogers. Neither he nor the show was perfect, but compared with Sesame Street and other children’s shows, it was light vs. darkness. I look forward to the documentary. —Steve Shive on wng.org

I discovered Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as a 22-year-old mother and watched it with my toddler. One day, I heard, really heard, Rogers tell me that he liked me just the way I was. No one had ever told me that before. His words were the beginning of much healing to me. I have loved him ever since. —Janet Bell / Punta Gorda, Fla.

June 9 Besides the moral objections, expense, and low success rate, IVF is a miserable process. I’ve seen women become emotional wrecks, especially when, after going through all that repeatedly, they still don’t get pregnant or they miscarry. I’m glad that gentler and less expensive treatments that don’t commodify children are becoming more widespread. —Jenny Beth Gardner on wng.org

June 9 I loved Marvin Olasky’s column encouraging us to praise God for both glitches and miracles. Nathan Lents’ comments about a mutation in one of our distant ancestors reminded me of Adam and original sin. —Julie Shields / Douglasville, Ga.

June 9 I agree with Mindy Belz that members of ISIS should go on trial, but I worry that they won’t because too many in politics are politically correct or afraid Islamic activists might cause mayhem. —Dave Dahlke / Port Orchard, Wash.

June 9 The progressive mindset glorifies drug use and sexual immorality, and the results include a growing homeless population. How sad that we are cowed into believing that all we can do is scramble to address or avoid the results of sin, rather than leading people to forgiveness, life, and healing in Jesus. —Steven Arnold on wng.org

June 9 I stood in a line that snaked around the block to see the original Star Wars, but I almost didn’t see Solo because of your poor review. I’m so glad I went anyway. I had no difficulty melding the young Han Solo with the elder. —Christina Wilson on wng.org

June 9 It saddens me that people are so quick to point out the flaws of President Trump. Let’s stand behind our president, not in his way! —R.D. Thomason on wng.org

I trust God to bring about His will in all our lives, the course of this nation, and the world. The eternal perspective changes my view of Trump’s daily tweets, past indiscretions, and possible future calamity. Our God reigns supreme. —Sam Lochinger on wng.org

June 9 I agree. Why, when it comes to evolution, would Christians imitate the world when commanded to do otherwise? It makes no sense. When one stops obeying God, logic and common sense are among the first to go. —Greg Mangrum on wng.org

May 26 Emotional and psychological abuse may be a little harder to detect than physical abuse, but it still does significant damage. Many church leaders feel that they should be able to address these problems through their own counseling, but many issues require qualified counselors. —Terri Fuller / Bridgeton, N.J.