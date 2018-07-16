Lift every voice and sing

It was a warm spring day at Nationals Park, where a major league baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees was beginning in a few hours. Batting practice had started, and Nationals star Bryce Harper was hitting home runs.

D.C. Washington had just arrived at the stadium, and yes, that is the name his parents gave him when he was born—in Arkansas. His grandmother wanted his initials to be “D.C.” and so his parents complied. The D.C. stands for Dwight Clyde but the only person who ever calls him Dwight is his wife.

Washington, 63, has spent his whole life explaining his name, but it and his singing chops have solidified him as a local hero in this town. Washington has sung the national anthem regularly for the Nationals for at least a decade, going back to 2007 when the team was losing many more games than it won.

After the Nationals became successful, the team kept calling him to sing. Over the last seven years the Nationals have had the most wins of any team in baseball, though they’ve painfully flailed in the postseason. The fan base of the relatively new team has grown fonder and fonder of Washington. Local papers have named him “best national anthem singer.”

At the beginning of March, when the Nationals were in a nosedive, Nationals beat writer Chelsea Janes tweeted: “Guys, D.C. Washington is here. Everything is going to be just fine.”

“D.C.! D.C.!” yelled a woman in the stands, trying to get his attention. The security guards slapped him on the back as he came onto the field.

He grew up in “a singing family,” singing at church and playing the French horn in high school. He became a voice major in college to dodge the French horn. After graduating, he had a 22-year career in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant colonel—and now he works as a defense contractor. In a city that includes huge military institutions like the Pentagon and Walter Reed, the Nationals set a special time between innings to honor military members every game. The Washington Capitals’ regular anthem singers are both military men too (hockey does the Canadian and American anthems).

Washington regularly leads worship at his church, Immanuel Bible Church in Springfield, Va., a nondenominational church of about 2,000. Immanuel Bible is why he and his wife are still in the Washington area; they’re committed to that community.

He serves on the board of a local rescue mission, where he used to serve with former Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond. Two of his friends from Immanuel came with him to the stadium for this particular game. One of them had been in a Christian barbershop quartet with Washington.

Despite singing in front of thousands of people on a regular basis, Washington doesn’t like the spotlight. Throughout the time we spent together he kept asking why anyone would want to read about him, laughing his deep laugh.

Initially his anthem singing began with the Washington Redskins, and he sings at D.C. United games as well. But he’s a big baseball fan. Soon after the Nationals (formerly the Montreal Expos) moved to the district, Washington mailed a CD to the team’s entertainment director, Tom Davis. Davis listened to the CD and gave Washington the green light.

Davis, who still manages on-field entertainment, says after Washington’s first game performance of the anthem he thought, “He’s got to come back more than this.”

But Washington was a ball of nerves at the time. He spent days repeating the words to himself, anxious that he would end up on a video highlight reel for a major mistake. The hardest part of singing the anthem, in his view, is not the range of notes but the words.

“The rhyming scheme makes no sense. ‘Oh say can you see by the dawn’s early light what so proudly we hail by the twilight’s last gleaming. ...’ Nothing rhymes there!” he said. “It doesn’t rhyme until the next phrase. There are lots of times when I’m out there thinking, ‘Did I just sing the first phrase, the second phrase first, or am I repeating the first phrase?’”

The other tricky part is if the stadium has a delay in the speakers—he experienced almost a full second of delay when he sang using a handheld mic in another stadium recently. The key then is not to sing with yourself, because you’ll slow down more and more and more. Nationals Park has very little delay.

Washington volunteers to sing the anthem, but the Nationals give him a few tickets to any games he sings. One time he was playing golf with his brother at a course in the city, when he got a call from Davis asking if he could do the anthem. It was an hour and a half before the game, but Washington rushed to the stadium and showered up there before going on the big screen.

Every anthem singer has his or her style. There’s the diva with drawn-out improvisations, there’s Marvin Gaye’s funky version at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game, and Whitney Houston’s at the 1991 Super Bowl—which Washington called “absolute perfection.”

The anthem is famously difficult to sing, and national anthem screw-ups garner more fame than successes—like Fergie’s cringeworthy, all-around disastrous rendition (24 million views on YouTube), or Michael Bolton’s moment forgetting the words and having to look at his hand where he had written the lyrics.

“I respect anybody who gets out and tries it. It’s not easy,” Washington said. “I would say to anybody who wants to do it, just do it and be done with it. … I never got the sense when I see Whitney’s rendition, that she was making it about herself. That’s where people get in trouble, if they make it about themselves.”