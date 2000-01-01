Human Race

Attacked

Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, of Mexico was out for a walk while visiting his family in Willowbrook, Calif., when a woman he passed allegedly attacked him. The woman, Laquisha Jones, had been walking with a little girl and reportedly picked up a concrete block and began beating Rodriguez. Misbel Borjas, who was driving by, told CNN he saw Jones hitting Rodriguez in the head with the block repeatedly and yelling at him to go back to Mexico. When she saw Borjas, she threw the block at his car. Jones faces charges of attempted murder in the July 4 incident. Rodriguez, who suffered broken ribs, a broken cheekbone, and numerous bruises, is recovering at his home. Rodriguez told the media he is not angry with Jones, and he prays that God will forgive her and bless her.