‘A man has to have a purpose’

But finding housing and work isn’t always easy. Even securing identification to apply for a job—tracking down Social Security cards and birth certificates—can be a daunting process. Landing a job can be even harder. Some companies won’t hire applicants with felony records or backgrounds that include violent crimes or sex offenses.

Don Williams, a former inmate and a co-founder of Jump Start, says it took years to establish a group of employers willing to hire Jump Start participants: “Many times I’ve left an employer in tears because of some of the attitudes toward men and women with a checkered past.”

Williams caught a break with Chris Phillips of Sun Surveillance. Phillips co-founded the surveillance camera company and had been looking for a ministry opportunity to help former inmates. He agreed to give a Jump Start participant a try, and then saw how “he literally did the work of two men. He was so focused and just so thankful for the opportunity. … I saw how God works all things for good.”

It’s also been good for Phillips’ business, where most of the workers at the small company of less than a dozen employees now come from Jump Start. Among them are Wyman, the seven-year veteran who runs pre-engineer sales and shipping, and James Fowler, a design engineer who’s worked at the company for nearly eight years.

Not all the men come with skilled backgrounds, but Phillips says he can teach most people how to work on one small component that makes up a piece of a larger, more complex system. Some move on to other jobs, and Phillips is glad he can give them experience: “There’s nothing that helps you get a job like already having one.”

Not every employer gets on board as quickly. A few years ago Eric Foust, a Christian businessman and owner of Custom Forest, a hybrid pallet manufacturer in Spartanburg, thought about helping former inmates, yet was wary of hiring men whose background included violent crimes or sex offenses.

But when a need arose to build pallets off-site for a time, he agreed to hire Jump Start employees. Getting to know the men, and seeing Jump Start’s program at work, changed Foust’s perspective: “I had to overcome the thought process that there’s some reason that society tells me that I can’t hire somebody who’s done certain things in the past.”

Since those first hires nearly five years ago, Foust has hired at least 80 more Jump Start employees. He says he now has more open spots than Jump Start can fill: “God laughs at us sometimes, because here I was worried that hiring them would be a negative—and they’ve come in and improved our culture by the way they live their lives. … No matter what you’ve done, God can save anybody.”

Outside of Foust’s office, the sound of machinery and the smell of wood fill the air, as employees wearing hard hats and work goggles operate massive saws to custom build heaping piles of pallets for companies nearby.

At Roman Cannady’s station, the Jump Start grad works wonders with a nail gun, building pallets with a partner across the table. During a break, Cannady folds his work gloves across his lap and talks about starting here shortly after his release from prison four years ago: “The longest I had ever held a job was six months.”

After his release from prison, Cannady entered the transitional housing program and started working for Foust. He says he loves his work and is thankful for the program and how Christ has changed his life: “Now I’m married. I’ve got children. I’ve got responsibilities. … I’m dedicated to God first, and then to my wife and family.”

He’s also dedicated to his church, where he works with the youth group and tries to encourage young men to avoid the trouble he experienced: “It’s hard because I really, really want them to get it and sometimes they don’t. But sometimes they do and it’s humbling. It’s very humbling.”