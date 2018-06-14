Thirty beach reads

Another plus with The Other Woman: It’s expletive-free (unless I’ve missed one). Those with zero tolerance for sexual situations will encounter one on page 10, but it would be a mistake to stop reading then, because the remaining 476 pages are chaste. (Last year I recommended a wonderfully written novel, Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko, and noted that it contained occasional bad language—but one WORLD reader took me to task for forgetting to mention scenes of adultery on pages 46, 236, 374, and 429.)

Other WORLD readers tolerate novels with some sex and bad language, but our reviewers should always give warnings. I apologized to one Pachinko critic for not doing so, and she replied, “My mother-in-law and I often read books recommended in WORLD and then recommend them to each other if we like them. I would be absolutely red-faced to recommend this to her.”

We’ll try not to put any of our readers in that situation again, but I also sympathize with authors who say completely clean novels are not realistic in a dirty world. I’m glad the WORLD member “did go back to finish Pachinko precisely because I wanted to find out if any of the characters found the redemption they were searching for. … Finding a good novel with redemptive themes can be difficult these days, and yet, I can’t in good conscience recommend this one to friends or family despite the great story.” Fair enough.