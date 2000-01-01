‘We’re cut out to do just what we’re doing.’

Blind gospel singer Clarence Fountain, founding member of the gospel music group Blind Boys of Alabama, on the group’s calling to perform. “A long time ago, we came up with the idea that we could do this God’s way,” he said. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that if you’re gonna do something, stick with it. Do it well, and if you’re for real, faith will bring you through somewhere down the line.” Fountain died on June 3 at age 88.