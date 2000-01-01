 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Lifestyle / Technology / Politics / Sports / Science / Religion / Medicine / Health

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Children's Books / Books / Television / Movies / Music / Q&A

Dispatches

Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes

Masthead

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

Lava near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

‘Vacationland is gone.’

Wendy Stova, a vulcanologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, on the obliteration of the Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland subdivisions by the Kilauea Volcano as it entered a second month of destruction.
 

 

 

(James Green/Getty Images)

‘We’re cut out to do just what we’re doing.’

Blind gospel singer Clarence Fountain, founding member of the gospel music group Blind Boys of Alabama, on the group’s calling to perform. “A long time ago, we came up with the idea that we could do this God’s way,” he said. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that if you’re gonna do something, stick with it. Do it well, and if you’re for real, faith will bring you through somewhere down the line.” Fountain died on June 3 at age 88.

(CNN)

‘We got Scotch tape, the clear kind.’

Solomon Lartey, former White House records management analyst, on putting back together documents that President Trump routinely ripped up but that by law the executive branch is required to keep.

 

 

Handout

Mike and Melissa Meru (Handout)

‘If you thought about it every single day, you’d have a mental breakdown.’

Melissa Meru, wife of orthodontist Mike Meru, on the more than $1 million they owe in student debt for Mike’s seven years at the University of Southern California. At least 101 Americans owe $1 million or more in student debt, and 2.5 million Americans owe at least $100,000.
 

(Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

‘I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession.’

Comedian and talk-show host Bill Maher on his hopes for a U.S. economic downturn.