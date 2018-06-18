 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Religion / Lifestyle / Technology / Politics / Sports / Science / Medicine / Health

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Television / Children's Books / Books / Movies / Music / Q&A

Dispatches

Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes

Masthead

Notebook Religion

Passing the baton

J.D. Greear (Bill Bangham/Baptist Press)

Evangelicalism

Passing the baton

The SBC and the PCA elect new leaders at summer assemblies

by Alex Duke
Post Date: June 18, 2018

The big news from this year’s Southern Baptist Convention gathering in Dallas concerned two presidencies.

On Tuesday, June 12, nearly 70 percent of the 10,000 “messengers”—delegates—elected J.D. Greear the denomination’s new president. This election of Greear, the senior pastor of a multisite megachurch in Raleigh and Durham, N.C., marks a key change for America’s largest Protestant denomination.

Why? Because Greear is a Calvinist. He’s socially conservative, yet unafraid to criticize the Republican Party. At 45 years old, he’s the youngest SBC president in nearly four decades—and in a sea of wingtips and pinstripes on the convention floor, Greear stood on the stage in blue jeans and Air Jordans.

On Wednesday, June 13, another presidency loomed large as Vice President Mike Pence appeared and said, “I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order. ... No podium that President Trump or I stand behind will be of greater consequence than the pulpits you stand behind every Sunday.”

Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News/Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence at the Southern Baptist Convention (Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News/Associated Press)

During the past 30 years, Republican sitting presidents or vice presidents have spoken at the Southern Baptist gathering and Democrats have not. Bill Clinton—himself a member in good standing of a Southern Baptist church upon his election—never spoke to the convention. (In 1993, the messengers adopted a resolution to pray for Clinton, that he might reconsider his aberrant pro-abortion views.) Barack Obama also never appeared, but both Presidents Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle did.

When Pence spoke of the U.S. Embassy’s move to Jerusalem and the recent release of hostages by North Korea, most messengers stood and applauded. Pence’s closing line became controversial: “With your support and prayers … with President Donald Trump in the White House, and with God’s help, we will make America safe again, we will make America prosperous again, and—to borrow a phrase—we will make America great again.”

Before Pence spoke, a motion to rescind his invitation cited Southern Baptist church unity, gospel clarity, and overseas missionaries’ safety. Others, though, cited Biblical commands to pray for leaders and show hospitality—and the motion failed resoundingly. After the speech, Greear said the decision to have Pence speak “sent a terrible mixed signal,” since Southern Baptists should emphasize “commissioned missionaries, not political platforms.”

Handout

Irwyn Ince (Handout)

While Southern Baptists met in Dallas, the Presbyterian Church of America’s annual General Assembly met in Atlanta and unanimously elected Irwyn Ince to be its moderator—that’s the PCA equivalent to the SBC presidency.

Ince, a teaching elder in the Potomac Presbytery and the director of Grace DC’s Institute for Cross-Cultural Mission, becomes the first African-American moderator in the denomination’s 46-year history.

By Alex Duke