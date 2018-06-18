Passing the baton

The big news from this year’s Southern Baptist Convention gathering in Dallas concerned two presidencies.

On Tuesday, June 12, nearly 70 percent of the 10,000 “messengers”—delegates—elected J.D. Greear the denomination’s new president. This election of Greear, the senior pastor of a multisite megachurch in Raleigh and Durham, N.C., marks a key change for America’s largest Protestant denomination.

Why? Because Greear is a Calvinist. He’s socially conservative, yet unafraid to criticize the Republican Party. At 45 years old, he’s the youngest SBC president in nearly four decades—and in a sea of wingtips and pinstripes on the convention floor, Greear stood on the stage in blue jeans and Air Jordans.

On Wednesday, June 13, another presidency loomed large as Vice President Mike Pence appeared and said, “I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order. ... No podium that President Trump or I stand behind will be of greater consequence than the pulpits you stand behind every Sunday.”