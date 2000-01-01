Human Race

Requested
U.S. televangelist Jesse Duplantis has asked his followers for a fourth jet, the Falcon 7X, with a price tag of $54 million. In a video posted to his website, Duplantis said God told him he didn’t need to buy the plane himself, he just needed to believe for it. Many followers reacted in anger, tweeting Bible verses about greed, calling him a fraud and a hypocrite who doesn’t understand the Jesus he claims to follow. Some asked him if he realized how many poor people he could help with $54 million. Duplantis already owns three jets that he said he has used up in the service of spreading the gospel, explaining that he can no longer fly nonstop and the fueling costs are becoming expensive.