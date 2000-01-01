Human Race

Vindicated

Colorado baker Jack Phillips, vilified by LGBT forces and the Colorado government for years over his refusal to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding event, won his case before the U.S. Supreme Court. A 7-2 majority ruled in his favor on June 4, saying the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had trampled on Phillips’ religious beliefs and tossing out the lower court rulings against him. “Jack is very relieved,” said Kristen Waggoner, the Alliance Defending Freedom lawyer who argued the case before the high court, on the day of the ruling. “It’s been a long six-year battle, where his family business, his income, has been hanging in the balance.”

Justice Kennedy wrote the majority opinion, stating that the commission had demonstrated a “clear and impermissible hostility” toward Phillips and his “protected forms of expression”: “To describe a man’s faith as ‘one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use’ is to disparage his religion in at least two distinct ways: by describing it as despicable, and also by characterizing it as merely rhetorical—something insubstantial and even insincere.” The ruling, however, was narrow and noncommittal on the broader issue of religious vendors, citing the variety of circumstances for each case.