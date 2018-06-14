 Skip to main content

Post Date: June 14, 2018 - Issue Date: June 30, 2018

By the numbers

$182.8 billion

The brand value of tech giant Apple, a company that has topped Forbes’ annual list of the world’s most valuable brands for eight years.

95

The age former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger turned on May 27.

560

The number of pounds of black sea bass over the legal limit hauled in by one New Bedford, Mass., fishing group during a May 30 angling bonanza.

88

The number of days it took the Italian Parliament to form a government after the March 4 election, the longest amount of time since World War II.

$8.1 billion

The annual estimated cost of treating skin cancers in the United States.