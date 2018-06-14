By the numbers

Follow the Assembly line
How one-party rule in California yielded draconian legislation against ‘conversion therapy’
How one-party rule in California yielded draconian legislation against ‘conversion therapy’
Pack a suitcase and take your pick of these summer getaway books
A pair of high-profile suicides brings attention to a growing crisis
Loneliness plagues our social-media-drenched society, and summer is the season of greatest isolation
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Lifestyle / Technology / Politics / Sports / Science / Religion / Medicine / Health
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Children's Books / Books / Television / Movies / Music / Q&A
Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes
Dispatches News
The brand value of tech giant Apple, a company that has topped Forbes’ annual list of the world’s most valuable brands for eight years.
The age former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger turned on May 27.
The number of pounds of black sea bass over the legal limit hauled in by one New Bedford, Mass., fishing group during a May 30 angling bonanza.
The number of days it took the Italian Parliament to form a government after the March 4 election, the longest amount of time since World War II.
The annual estimated cost of treating skin cancers in the United States.