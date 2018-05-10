Welcoming others

Matthew Kaemingk’s Christian Hospitality and Muslim Immigration in an Age of Fear (Eerdmans, 2018) has both good specific detail and thoughtful abstractions. He praises attempts in Amsterdam to break down walls between citizens and refugees by cooking and sewing together. Kaemingk also understands that neutrality doesn’t exist, and we often learn more from reading strong positions than from attempts to be value-free. He criticizes panels on immigration that either exchange sweet nothings or debate theology without first preparing the ground through hospitality.

Kaemingk also tries to apply to Christian-Muslim relations the thought of Dutch theologian and journalist Abraham Kuyper, who died in 1920. Here, Kaemingk seems to miss Kuyper’s prophetic warning, given at a time when the Islamic world was weak: “It would be a serious miscalculation to regard Islam as fallen from power. What people have repeatedly feared in its summons to holy war is no phantasm. … If zealotry were to take on a more general character … the impact could be horrifying.”

While Kaemingk rightly advocates peace whenever possible, pluralism might not be possible when radical Islamists, like Nazis and Communists before them, feel they have not only a license but an obligation to kill. Gandhi was skillful at torturing the British via civil disobedience. Had he tried that on the Nazis, they would have tortured and killed him. Kaemingk’s proposed pluralistic strategy would work with many American Muslims but not with ISIS devotees.