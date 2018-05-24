Sticky solution

Water-based pesticides have helped increase the world’s food supply, but farmers use a lot of them. The National Institutes of Health estimates 5.6 billion pounds of pesticides are used worldwide each year, with 1 billion pounds used in the United States alone. The problem is that very little of the applied pesticide stays on the plant. Much of it runs off and leaches into groundwater or is blown away by the wind, polluting the environment.

A 27-year-old graduate student from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found a solution to this problem: He’s invented a way of making pesticides stickier, so farmers can use far less.

“A lot of plants are what we call hydrophobic, or water-repelling,” Maher Damak, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MIT, told Fast Company. “Pesticides are mostly water-based, so when it’s sprayed onto plants, droplets either bounce or roll off the surface. This is not visible to the naked eye—it happens in about 20 milliseconds.”

Damak’s organic and biodegradable technology uses electrically charged polymers to make the water droplets containing the chemicals more attractive.

After a simple retrofit of their tractor-mounted or handheld applicators, farmers could significantly reduce the amount of pesticide they use while retaining crop yields.

“Farmers use many pesticides, depending on what kind of pests or disease they have in a particular year, but it’s usually on the order of 50 to 100 gallons per acre,” Damak told the business magazine. “This solution could potentially take it down to 10 gallons per acre.”

With pesticides accounting for almost half of production costs, Damak believes there is a financial as well as environmental incentive for farmers to adopt the new technology. His invention has earned him recognition as one of the winners of the 2018 Lemelson-MIT Student Prize.

Growers across the country have expressed interest in the new pesticide additive, which is being tested on a citrus grove in Florida and a vineyard in Italy, according to Fast Company.