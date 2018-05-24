Frank’s way

Three years past the centennial of his birth, Ol’ Blue Eyes is back, this time with a three-disc collection titled Standing Room Only (Capitol/UMe). Compiling three previously unreleased concerts, it’s less a study in masterly showmanship, although it’s that too, than proof of how radically the culture that Frank Sinatra bestrode like a colossus has changed.

When he performed these shows—at the Sands in Las Vegas in 1966 and at Philadelphia and Dallas arenas in 1974 and 1987 respectively—his decades’ worth of hit records, acting credits, and headline-making off-stage controversies had cemented his status as a legend. No sooner would he book a Vegas run or announce a tour than the shows would sell out, sometimes literally overnight.

His brand of entertainment hadn’t been au courant since Elvis and the Beatles. But, popularitywise, Sinatra was in a class by himself.

How strange, therefore, to listen to him now and to realize that, were he still around, his jocular ’tween-song patter alone would have social-justice warriors demanding his scalp (or at least his toupee).

Patterwise, the Standing Room Only shows are relatively tame. By the time of the ’74 Philadelphia show, for instance, his nemesis, the gossip columnist Rona Barrett, was between gigs, depriving him, as he put it, of “10 minutes’ worth of material.” And you’d certainly never glean from his comments during the 1987 show that Kitty Kelley’s meticulously researched but unauthorized biography His Way had gotten so far under his skin that he’d sued to block its publication.

At the 1966 show, however, he was five months from the release of Assault on a Queen (in which he starred), six months from marrying Mia Farrow, and in a very good mood. Backed by Quincy Jones and the Count Basie Orchestra, Sinatra introduced his white pianist Bill Miller as someone whom he’d only “brought along to break up the color scheme,” facetiously announced plans to date the DeCastro Sisters to see whether they were really “three FBI guys,” and told jokes with punch lines that included racially loaded terms such as “Nava-Jew” and “Wop-aho.”