Broadway melodies

Happening upon the Bach Guild’s Big Broadway Box (eOne Music) at a time in which Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer, one can’t help feeling like the Lerner-Loewe characters Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas when they accidentally find themselves in Brigadoon: thrilled to discover that access to wonders from a more felicitous era still exists.

The collection isn’t a box at all but 89 MP3s available for downloading (for just 99 cents on one website) or streaming (via Amazon Music Unlimited). It’s a textbook case in creative cross-licensing, restoring to circulation four long-forgotten or never-much-noted albums in their entirety: the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s An Evening with Rodgers and Hammerstein (1982), William Bolcom and Joan Morris’ Night and Day: The Cole Porter Album (1988, the year, incidentally, that Bolcom won a Pulitzer for his 12 New Etudes for Piano), and the pianist George Feyer’s The Essential Cole Porter (1976) and The Essential Jerome Kern (1993) (both of which gather recordings made in the 1950s).

The collection also includes more than half of the Royal Philharmonic’s Bernstein (2000), and cherry-picks five Gershwin selections from four other albums. If such block compiling seems unimaginative, even lazy, the music itself is anything but.