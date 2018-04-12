Regulatory orphans

When Michelet Joseph arrived in the United States in the summer of 2015, the small Haitian boy couldn’t pull up or stand up on his own.

Michelet was nearly 7 years old.

Born with hydrocephalus, Michelet was 11 months old when his mother died. His father had abandoned the family. Michelet spent the next year in a mountain village north of Port-au-Prince, lying on the floor while his grandfather farmed.

When Michelet’s grandfather could no longer care for him, the toddler went to live in a nearby orphanage run by American missionaries. At 2 years old, Michelet was malnourished, couldn’t hold up his head, and was covered in sores.

In the fall of 2011, a visiting neurosurgeon from the United States performed surgery to relieve Michelet’s hydrocephalus, but his tiny body had atrophied, and he was unable to use his legs. Haitian hospitals didn’t have the resources for the rehabilitation and additional surgeries he’d need in the future.

In 2012, Michelet was matched for adoption with Dwain and Gayla Slaughter, an American couple now living in South Dakota. The empty nesters had learned about Michelet’s needs, discovered his grandfather couldn’t care for him, and wanted to bring him home.

Michelet was a straightforward case for adoption, but the process took another four years to complete.

The Slaughters slogged through changes to Haitian adoption law, local court appearances, mounds of red tape, and problems with their first adoption agency before the adoption was finalized.

These days, following another major surgery after arriving in the United States, Michelet pulls up, stands up, and walks with a gait trainer. He speaks English, goes to school, and memorizes songs and Scriptures. He likes to ask who made supper and follow up with “Thanks for making dinner, Mom.”

The Slaughters are thankful their son is at home with them and are encouraged by his rapid development since he received more medical care, but they sometimes wonder: What if he had come home years ago instead?