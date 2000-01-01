 Skip to main content

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

(Shawn Poynter/The New York Times/Redux)

‘I figured if I was going to die, he was gonna have to work for it.’

James Shaw Jr. on charging and disarming gunman Travis Reinking at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville. “He saved lives,” said Nashville Mayor David Briley of Shaw. “That is certain, and we all are thankful to him for his bravery.”

(Alex Brandon/AP)

‘I’m not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we’re ready.’

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on the Senate dress code as she prepared to take her 10-day-old daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, to the Senate floor. It was the first time the Senate allowed an infant on the Senate floor.

(Seth Wenig/AP)

‘With all due respect, I don’t get confused.’

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley after the White House said she had suffered “momentary confusion” when saying on national television that the United States would levy new sanctions on Russia.

 

(Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

‘If you fertility doctors could just help them choose their child’s sex, we could save some women the trouble of going through abortion after abortion.’

Shanghai, China, fertility doctor Yang Yang, quoting Chinese obstetricians whom he says are weary of performing multiple abortions for women who want a male child. Yang wrote that the abortion of so many female babies has led to a gender imbalance in China and the emergence of “bachelor villages.”

‘Jeb, I believe in Jesus and He is my Savior. I don’t want to leave your dad, but I know I will be in a beautiful place.’

Barbara Bush in response to a question posed by her son Jeb about dying, shortly before she died.