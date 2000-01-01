‘Jeb, I believe in Jesus and He is my Savior. I don’t want to leave your dad, but I know I will be in a beautiful place.’
Barbara Bush in response to a question posed by her son Jeb about dying, shortly before she died.
After a hurricane and years of overspending, budget-strapped politicians in Puerto Rico are sparring with feds for a big-time bailout
Work is important in life, but it won’t be on our minds in our last minutes
Adoption advocates worry new rules on international adoption will leave more children languishing in orphanages
Democratic win in Wisconsin says a little, not a lot, about November
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Religion / Technology / Lifestyle / Science / Sports / Medicine / Health
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Movies / Books / Q&A / Theater / Television / Music
Quotables / News / Human Race / Quick Takes
Dispatches Quotables
James Shaw Jr. on charging and disarming gunman Travis Reinking at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville. “He saved lives,” said Nashville Mayor David Briley of Shaw. “That is certain, and we all are thankful to him for his bravery.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on the Senate dress code as she prepared to take her 10-day-old daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, to the Senate floor. It was the first time the Senate allowed an infant on the Senate floor.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley after the White House said she had suffered “momentary confusion” when saying on national television that the United States would levy new sanctions on Russia.
Shanghai, China, fertility doctor Yang Yang, quoting Chinese obstetricians whom he says are weary of performing multiple abortions for women who want a male child. Yang wrote that the abortion of so many female babies has led to a gender imbalance in China and the emergence of “bachelor villages.”
Barbara Bush in response to a question posed by her son Jeb about dying, shortly before she died.