Losing and winning

Based on a true story, The Miracle Season adds a worthy title to the catalog of sports films, inspirational or otherwise. It’s refreshing for its novel subject—a girls’ sports team.

The film opens in the fall of 2011 as the defending Iowa girls’ state volleyball champions from Iowa City West High School start their season. Caroline “Line” Found (Danika Yarosh) captains the Lady Trojans and plays setter, a volleyball team’s most important position. Line, an exuberant spirit, also captures the heart of every person she meets—students, teachers, and townsfolk.

Tragically, Line is killed in an accident. Among the many who mourn for her is Line’s father, Ernie (William Hurt), who soon after also loses his wife to an illness. “God hasn’t exactly showed up for me lately,” the grief-stricken man confides to a friend.

Also grief-stricken, Line’s team loses several matches, and coach Kathy Bresnahan (Helen Hunt) struggles to salvage the season. She pins the squad’s hopes on Line’s teammate and best friend, Kelly (Erin Moriarty), who must step up as the new captain and setter. Simply to qualify for the playoffs, though, the girls must win all 15 of their remaining matches.

Academy Award winners Hurt and Hunt anchor a strong cast. The film’s well-constructed story has several bittersweet scenes, including a video clip during the end credits from the actual state championship game.

Despite its title, The Miracle Season (rated PG and containing some frivolous uses of God’s name) never raises the miraculous above the sports plane. The film almost entirely overlooks the Found family’s faith. However, the real-life Bresnahan, who wrote the book that inspired the film, told me, “Unlike the movie depiction, Ernie’s faith never waivered.”

Marketed as a faith film, The Miracle Season triumphs in Line’s life and the team’s achievements, but seems to miss a gospel opportunity. Still, in water-cooler conversations, Christian viewers can fill in what the film leaves out: We don’t mourn as those who have no hope. And our celebration transcends a winning season.