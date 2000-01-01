Human Race

Enslaved

Three international investigative teams have uncovered what they believe to be North Korea’s new principal export: slave gangs. According to the BBC, the regime sends around 150,000 North Koreans per year to work abroad, mostly in China, Russia, and Poland. For two years journalists from the BBC followed some of these men and the people who employed them. Most were afraid of the cameras, but one, refusing to give his name, told them the workers were forced to give most of their monthly salary to a North Korean captain who sends it back to the state. Polish employers told the journalists that the North Koreans worked longer hours than Poles and were not paid for holidays. The United Nations has passed a resolution to end North Korean laborers being sent abroad, but host countries have two years to comply.