Every good work

Despite the writer’s disdain for a company with owners who don’t hide their Christian faith, throngs of customers still think the restaurant offers good food and good service. They line up for it, whatever their religious beliefs.
CEO Dan Cathy isn’t embarrassed that he wants his company to glorify God, or that he wants his workers to care about their customers.
At a speech in Atlanta in 2015, Cathy told members of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association: “We want to be a brand where good meets gracious. A brand where great food intersects with incredibly gracious people.”
That’s the heart of good work: Make a good product or deliver a good service for the good of other people. That can be true whether you’re flying a plane or making a sandwich for a hungry customer. Men and women made in the image of their Creator are hard-wired for productivity.
It’s what King Solomon meant in the book of Ecclesiastes when he said each person should “find enjoyment” in all his toil. That phrase can also be translated “make his soul see good” in all his work.
And sometimes, our work does great good for other people. It certainly was good for passengers of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380. One family friend said she wasn’t surprised when she heard Capt. Shults’ toil had saved the day: “She’s a strong Christian lady. … She was doing her job. … So proud she was able to do her job.”