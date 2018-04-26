Cracking the bacteria

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose an ever-growing global threat, currently claiming the lives of at least 23,000 people in the United States each year. Research published this year shows that certain strains of a deadly, multidrug-resistant bacterium have now developed resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin.

That’s worrisome news, but scientists at Harvard University have discovered a weakness in the protective covering of most bacteria that could offer a glimmer of hope in the battle against superbugs.

A shell, or wall, that encapsulates bacteria serves to keep them structurally intact and safe from toxins, drugs, and viruses that could kill them. Many current antibiotics work by disrupting the proteins that build this protective shield, but superbug proteins have adapted and many of those drugs can no longer stop the shell-building process.

In the study published in the April 5 issue of Nature, the Harvard research team discovered a weak spot—an externally accessible, pocketlike cavity—in RodA, a wall-building protein present in almost all bacteria.

When the researchers mildly altered these pockets in two of the most common disease-producing bacteria, RodA became disabled and the bacterial cells burst.

If scientists can develop new drugs that bind to these pockets, they would disable the protein in the same way. “That would, in essence, crack the wall, weaken the cell and set off a cascade that eventually causes it to die,” David Rudner, co-leader of the study, said in a statement.

Because most bacterial species contain RodA, a drug made to disrupt the protein should work against many different kinds of harmful bacteria.