By the numbers

257

The number of women in a recent study who gave birth thanks to abortion pill reversal therapy. The study found the therapy, which uses progesterone to counteract the mifepristone abortion pill, was 48 percent effective.

29,168

The number of murders committed in Mexico last year, a 27 percent increase over the previous year.

11.3

The number of black American infants, per 1,000 live births, who die before their first birthday. The average U.S. infant mortality rate is 5.9 deaths per 1,000 births, according to government data.

17,000

The number of pieces of undelivered mail a Brooklyn postal worker has stashed in his vehicle, apartment, and work locker since at least 2005. Authorities said he claimed to have been “overwhelmed” by his workload.

4.2%

The unemployment rate in New York City in February and March, the lowest mark recorded since the city began keeping track in 1976.