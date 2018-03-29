Water solutions

Clean drinking water is one of the developing world’s most critical needs. But current methods of water purification such as boiling, chemical treatment, or reverse osmosis require energy, technology, and time.

To address this problem, researchers continue to develop inexpensive methods of water purification. One startup called Mesofilter Inc. has developed a simple, cone-shaped paper filter that removes pollutants from water, including lead, arsenic, and bacteria.

Called Mesopaper, the filter contains three layers of bamboo-based paper laced with tiny ceramic granules with pores small enough to capture heavy metals while letting water pass through, according to Fast Company. Each pore contains microscopic iron needles that function as hooks to capture bacteria and deactivate viruses. The iron gradually reacts with the water, closing up the pores and sealing the pollutants inside so discarded filters don’t recontaminate either the soil or water.

“Hundreds of millions of people worldwide drink contaminated water,” Liangjie Dong, the CEO of Mesofilter, told the public health standards organization NSF International. “Our goal is to provide access for anyone, anywhere, to safe drinking water.”

NSF has tested and certified the Mesopaper filter’s ability to reduce lead and arsenic to drinkable standards. Each 9-inch-diameter filter can purify about 6 gallons of water, depending on the level of contamination, according to Fast Company. Mesofilter is selling the filters at $6.99 for a pack of six.

Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization recently tested another newly developed water filter. The graphene-based filter purified the heavily contaminated water of Sydney Harbor to a drinkable standard in just one pass, according to a press release. Researchers say the material, called “Graphair,” could be used to filter both seawater and industrial wastewater on a large scale.