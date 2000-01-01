Quick Takes

Voyage down under

A gin bottle washed up on Australia’s Wedge Island—132 years after the German navy tossed it into the ocean. Tonya Illman discovered the message in a bottle while walking on the beach in January. “I picked it up thinking it might look nice on display in my home,” she said. Illman later discovered a cryptic message in the gin bottle. Eventually officials with the Western Australian Museum helped her and her husband identify the note as part of a German naval experiment dating to 1886. The German navy had tossed bottles into the ocean to study ocean currents. Each message asked the finder to return the note to the nearest German consulate along with where and when the bottle was found. Before Illman’s discovery, the last bottle had been returned in 1934.