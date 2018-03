Easy rider

A penny-pinching man in England came up with an idea for a cheap ride to visit a friend in the hospital. The man, unidentified in reports, called emergency services in Manchester, U.K., complaining of pain and odd sensations in his legs. That call led to an ambulance ride to the hospital paid for by the U.K. socialized medicine system. “We took him to hospital for him to then get up and walk off on arrival,” Shaun Gerrard, an EMT with the North West Ambulance Service told the Stoke Sentinel. “He admitted he faked the whole lot just to get a lift to hospital to see his friend.” A spokesman for the ambulance service later said, “This is what we’re dealing with day in, day out.”