Fast and easy cash

ABUJA, Nigeria—Chinyere Ujor was on a trip to Ghana in 2016 when she received an important text message from her sister. The message said the investment scheme Ujor had invested in had crashed. The 30-year-old Abuja resident had no job at the time, and the company, called the Mavrodi Mondial Movement, or MMM, served as her sole source of income.

MMM is a Russian-born scheme that promises participants 30 percent “interest” on their investment in 30 days. The organization announced in December 2016 that holiday traffic had crashed its website and promised to return the following month.

Ujor had paid $835 into the scheme and expected $278 in interest when the site crashed. She lost both her initial deposit and the interest. “It was all [the money] I had at that moment,” Ujor said.

MMM is a web-based Ponzi scheme, one of several that have drawn in millions of Nigerian participants. The networks run a cycle of cash investment and return by using new members’ investments to pay back older participants. In Nigeria, MMM members start with as low as $2 and choose either to offer or receive financial “help.” The scheme describes itself on its website as a mutual fund, saying the goal is “to destroy the world’s unjust financial system.”

Ponzi schemes became increasingly popular at the peak of Nigeria’s recession two years ago, thriving under the nation’s high unemployment and a lack of government regulation. The catch is, the websites could crash and disappear at any time. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation said Nigerians lost more than $50 million when MMM crashed. Financial analysts warn that the high-risk investments could land the country’s troubled economy in more peril.

Sergei Mavrodi set up MMM in Russia in the 1990s, but it collapsed after losing about $100 million of its members’ money. Russian officials sentenced Mavrodi to four years in prison on fraud charges. Since then, the scheme has made its way to China, where the government banned it, and to African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

MMM reopened early last year, but paid back losses in installments and only to some members who added more money into the cycle. Wale Yinkaoju, a 31-year-old Abuja resident, said he tried MMM for the second time in July. He expected his return in August, but the management informed members that the requests for help had exceeded the number of people offering it. “My money is still there,” he said.

The site crashed again in October and a month later announced it would restart its entire system. MMM in a statement said it froze all older investments until the system strengthened. Ujor said she received back only $139 from her initial deposit of $835. “I’m not sure it’s coming again, so it’s pointless just putting false hope.”

The initial success of MMM opened the door for other similar schemes. Ujor said she also took part in Ultimate Cash Cycler before it also crashed in 2016. The website promised double the amount invested within six hours. Chimdi Anyaehie, a 23-year-old business owner, said he has used MMM and also has a running account with Wealth Help Alliance, which promises 50 percent interest within 15 days. He also lost $55 to another scheme called Twinkas. Anyaehie uses the sites to make extra spending cash, but Ujor said the interest she earned paid for her needs: She used her earnings to cover personal expenses and to drill a well at her parents’ house.