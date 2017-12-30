Nightstand reading

Douglas Wilson’s Flags Out Front (Canon Press, 2017) is an amusing novel with a P.G. Wodehouse flair that will delight those depressed by the sight of Christians perpetually playing defense. The hero is an apparently milquetoastish Christian college president who providentially becomes a media target and turns out to (a) have guts, (b) rake in the contributions, (c) brilliantly turn the tables on journalistic assassins, and (d) get the (incredibly beautiful) girl. No sex, violence, or bad language.

For those who tolerate some obscenities and profanities, Ernest Gaines’ The Tragedy of Brady Sims (Vintage, 2017) is a sad, lyrically written novella that needs a Blues accompaniment. With a worldview opposite that of Flags Out Front, it could be called “Flags at Half-Mast,” as characters carry out what they are purportedly fated to do.

Walter Wangerin Jr. fans will enjoy Wounds Are Where Light Enters (Zondervan, 2017), a collection of short stories that show God’s working in a variety of lives. Ray Bradbury, best known for his science fiction novels, was also a talented short story writer, and the Kent State University Press is working its way through his corpus: Volume 3 of The Collected Stories of Ray Bradbury (2017) includes his prolific writing in 1944 and 1945.

Simon Sebag Montefiore’s Red Sky at Noon (Pegasus) has Jan. 2, 2018, as its official publication date, but I’ll jump the gun because it is a fine war novel with vivid descriptions of cavalry battles outside Stalingrad in 1942. Its sympathetic hero, writer and political prisoner Benya Golden, has been freed from the Gulag because Josef Stalin in his desperation wants cavalry soldiers who have already given up hope and are willing to go on near-suicide missions. The downside is unsurprising in a war novel: lots of violence, an instance of adultery, and occasional obscenities from Gulag prison guards, Russian soldiers, Stalin, and Stalin’s son.

David Baldacci’s The Fix (Grand Central, 2017) is a bestseller with relatively mild language and scenes but lots of bad writing. Jack Grimwood, the author of Moskva (Thomas Dunne, 2017), writes as you’d expect a person with his last name to write: His grim novel shows the corruption of the last years of the Soviet Union and offers powerful passages but lots of bad language and several adulterous scenes.