Nov. 11 Thanks to Leigh Jones for a great article about the National Flood Insurance Program. It’s eye-opening, and sheds light on this grave issue. —Sheryl Scrivens on wng.org

Comparing local officials who decide on flood insurance payouts to a teenager with someone else’s credit card seems cold. Those in the thick of rebuilding whole communities have a very different perspective. Reform is necessary, but this feels like rubbing salt in a fresh wound. —Kesha Tincopa / Katy, Texas

Nov. 11 Reading your Trump-bashing, I thought I had mistakenly picked up a copy of The New York Times. It’s time to move on. —Thomas E. Watson / Roanoke, Texas

I live in Europe, and Mindy Belz’s reporting is exactly on point for understanding Europeans’ views on Trump’s presidency. They do not merely disagree with his policy; they regard him as a buffoon incapable of exercising leadership on a world stage. Some might disagree with that assessment, but this is not a hit piece. —Hans Decker on wng.org

Nov. 11 Coaches enforcing the traditions of respect, such as having players stand for the national anthem, are not committing acts of slavery. Players who want to disrespect the flag and the nation it represents are “free” to quit the NFL. Players should protest on their own time. —Bob Cremer on wng.org

Once upon a time someone on bended knee was praying. So instead of being offended, let’s trust God that someday these people truly will worship their Creator. —Anne Huhtala / Park Rapids, Minn.

Nov. 11 I never thought I would support legalizing marijuana, but I live with pain every day of my life. Marijuana helps with PTSD and pain and is better than pills. —Kimberly Ferris on Facebook

I lived for years with a family member who experienced nearly all of the side effects of marijuana. It devastated our family. The affected person is now much better, but some of the neurological damage will never go away. —Brenda Hamm Joyner on Facebook

Nov. 11 This is an excellent movie. My firefighting husband was very moved and impressed by how well it depicted reality. —Sharon Murphy on Facebook

A friend of ours fought the fires here in Santa Rosa, Calif. When he returned to his retail job, his company wanted him to appear in its magazine and make him employee of the month, but he wanted the attention on those who lost their homes. —Michelle Ule on Facebook

Nov. 11 The administration is not solely to blame for the failure to fill positions at the State Department. Senate Democrats have united to drag out the confirmation process. If Trump does nothing more than appoint conservative judges, he will have done our republic a big service. —William K. Hall / San Clemente, Calif.

Nov. 11 I answer incoming emails for an online ministry, and the question of why evil exists comes up a lot. Evil as the “absence of good” is a helpful conversation point that I’ll use immediately. —Tom Zimmerman / Waukesha, Wis.

Cold and darkness are analogous to evil in that they are the absence of thermal energy and light. Similarly, evil is not a created thing but the absence of God’s influence. —Bob Renckly on wng.org

Nov. 11 Thank God for the missionaries who sacrifice to help the hikikomori escape their prison. I pray that God’s people would share their wealth to support missionaries who can help these Japanese find true freedom. —Dave Troup on wng.org

Nov. 11 You are 30 years too late reporting on predators in Hollywood. They have preyed on our youth for decades with movies that glorify debauchery, sexual exploitation, and gratuitous violence against women. I look forward to watching Hollywood implode. —Todd Taylor / Riverside, Calif.

Nov. 11 I love this interview. We are a foster family and know so much could be improved about the system. Its shortcomings are staggering. We must do better for our children! —Katie Powner on wng.org

Nov. 11 Some context on the idea that no one is irreparable might be edifying. I work in special education at a public high school that preaches that no child is beyond reach. But how much of our limited attention and money should we spend to try to redeem a few adamantly truculent students? The Apostle Paul warns against those whose consciences are seared. Recognizing the need for stewardship helps me deploy my efforts more effectively. —Steven Anderson on wng.org

Oct. 28 You write that a “toxic blend of empty pietism and nationalism” within Lutheranism enabled the Nazi Party to manipulate Lutheran churches, but the German Pietists have been given a bad rap. The German Moravian movement was the greatest missionary movement of the 18th century. If Merkel had been a Pietist, she would have opposed abortion and supported the sacredness of marriage; instead she has chosen to avoid political martyrdom. —Cornelius Hegeman / Miami, Fla.

Oct. 28 Every year our church recognizes the anniversary of Luther nailing the 95 Theses on the Wittenberg church door, so thanks for this issue. Let’s honor William Tyndale in 2026. —Arietta Watson / Atlanta, Ga.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is a Democrat (“On the town,” Nov. 25, p. 45).

Fenggang Yang said restrictions on foreigners evangelizing in China and specifying religious venues were enacted in 1994. He believes hidden Christians may work in the legislative council of China or some other relevant office (“Persevering saints,” Dec. 9, pp. 24-25).

Oct. 29 I chose to gamble with Trump. With Clinton’s election comes the death of the United States as a republic. —Craig A. Loewen / Gettysburg, Pa.

Something drastic had to happen to change this broken and corrupt system, someone exactly like Trump. You should have called both Trump and Clinton to step aside. I know your intentions are good, as are mine, but our opinions differ. All we can do is pray. —John McLaughlin / The Woodlands, Texas

Oct. 15 This piece truly was exceptional. I wish every member of Congress and all our elected officials—including those running for president—would read it. —Edith Bauer / Warsaw, Ind.

Oct. 15 I appreciated the article, which highlights a number of the challenges faced by high-school international students coming to the United States, but it offered little perspective from the other side. Regarding international student dorms, for example, some schools work hard to prevent the formation of cliques and “ethnic conglomerates,” and to ensure no student is overlooked. —Jason B. Watson / Miller, S.D.