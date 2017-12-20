Fading to gray

A similar phenomenon was apparent at the summer shows of the Moody Blues, who were touring the U.S. at the same time that Lynne was touring England. The occasion was the 50th anniversary of their landmark LP Days of Future Passed, which they played in its entirety during the second half of each show, accompanied by prerecorded orchestral passages and scenic rear projection that included Jeremy Irons reciting the poetry (“Cold-hearted orb that rules the night …”).
All three of the band’s original members are septuagenarians, and the drummer Graeme Edge is now more of an auxiliary percussionist. But the frontmen, Justin Hayward and John Lodge (both of whom, incidentally, have described themselves as Christians) looked fine. And they sang and played even better.
But of the 2,000 fans who packed the Moodies’ July performance at Northfield, Ohio’s Hard Rock Rocksino, for instance, most looked 60 and up. (Lodge thanked them for “keeping the faith.”)
Polydor has just released the 50th-anniversary edition of Days of Future Passed. It contains three mixes of the album plus contemporaneous bonus material and has never sounded clearer. It’s a shame to think that with the passing of the last Moody Blues fan its title might also become its epitaph.