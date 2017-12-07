Age of the flying taxicab

Flying cars used to be the stuff of science fiction and The Jetsons. But more and more companies, including major aircraft firms such as Boeing and Airbus, are developing plans for personal aerial transport vehicles to replace cars. When a highly respected organization such as NASA gets involved in such projects, skeptics may sit up and take notice.

Last month Jeff Holden, the chief product officer at Uber, announced his company had signed an agreement with NASA to create a new air traffic control system designed to manage the fleets of autonomous flying taxis Uber plans to develop under its project Elevate.

Holden also announced that the city of Los Angeles will join Dubai and Dallas-Fort Worth as metro areas where Uber hopes to launch its aerial taxi service by 2020, according to The Verge.

“It’s one of the most congested cities in the world today,” Holden said of LA during his announcement. “They essentially have no mass transit infrastructure. This type of approach allows us to very inexpensively deploy a mass transit method that actually doesn’t make traffic worse.”

Uber envisions a low-cost air taxi service called “UberAir” that would move “tens of thousands” of flights per day in each city using electric—and potentially autonomous—vertical takeoff and landing aircraft launched from rooftop “skyports.” (The company has yet to build its flying taxis or develop the needed skyports, though.)

NASA, already working on an air traffic control system for small drones, would apply its research to develop a system for managing a potentially huge volume of air traffic over major metropolitan areas.

“UberAir will be performing far more flights on a daily basis than has ever been done before,” Holden said in a statement. “Doing this safely and efficiently is going to require a foundational change in airspace management technologies.”