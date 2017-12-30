2017 News of the Year

Astros win
Nov. 1 The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in the franchise’s 56-year history by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 (above). The Astros won the back-and-forth series by rallying behind MVP George Springer, who became the first player to hit home runs in four consecutive World Series games. His overall five home runs also tied a World Series record.
Sutherland Springs trauma
Nov. 5 Devin Patrick Kelley, dressed in black tactical gear, opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 persons, including an unborn child. Stephen Willeford, a former NRA instructor and a resident of Sutherland Springs, shot Kelley and helped chase him, after which Kelley crashed his car and died from a self-inflicted wound, according to police. “You lean into what you don’t understand,” said First Baptist Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, 14, was among the victims. “You lean into the Lord, and I would just submit that to everyone.”
Harrassment wave
Nov. 9 A Washington Post investigation revealed multiple women who said Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama pursued them romantically during the 1970s and ’80s when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Two women claimed Moore sexually abused them when they were teens. The Post report was part of a wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations leveled against famous and powerful men in October, November, and December, including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, and journalists Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer, who lost their jobs at CBS and NBC, respectively. U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., resigned from Congress amid accusations of sexual misconduct, and U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., announced he would resign after several women accused him of groping them.
Jerusalem as capital
Dec. 8 Palestinians in the West Bank clashed with Israeli soldiers near a checkpoint in Ramallah, protesting an announcement from President Trump two days earlier that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv. Besides the violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, large groups of demonstrators in Muslim countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Indonesia protested the announcement.
All-time high
Dec. 11 Stock markets soared throughout 2017, setting records as the year progressed. Not even an attempted terrorist attack in New York on Dec. 11 slowed the momentum, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at a record 24,386. The Dow began the year at 19,881. The S&P 500 index hit a record 2,659 the same day and rose from below 2,300 at the beginning of the year. Expectations that Congress would pass a major tax reform bill helped power the stock markets’ rise in November and early December.
