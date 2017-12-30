2017 News of the Year

Circus ends

May 21 A 146-year run of spectacular stunts from clowns, acrobats, daredevils, lions, and elephants came to a close with a final show from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The last performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth” took place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. The circus’ red unit (above) gave its final show in Providence, R.I., on May 7. The circus had faced years of declining ticket sales and criticism from animal-rights activists who complained about the use of animals in the show. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey stopped using elephants in its shows in 2016, but was unable to draw big enough crowds to recoup its high operating costs.

Manchester attacked

May 23 A group of Sikhs were among those who gathered at a vigil in Manchester, England, a day after a suicide bombing at an evening pop concert there. Fourteen thousand fans, many of them teenage girls, had gathered at a stadium to hear American singer Ariana Grande when a blast erupted in the foyer, killing 22 concertgoers and injuring hundreds of others. The attacker, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was the British-born son of Libyan parents. Abedi had returned to Libya with his father and two brothers in 2011 to support the uprising there against leader Muammar Qaddafi. Abedi later came in contact with members of an Islamic State cell in Libya, who may have inspired him to carry out the concert attack.

Battle for Marawi

May 30 Government troops in the Philippines fought to regain control of the southern city of Marawi a week after first confronting the ISIS-affiliated rebel Maute group entrenched there. Though tens of thousands of residents fled the city, the rebels took hundreds of hostages and executed at least 25 Christians. It would be five more months of fighting before Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city free of terrorist control.

A win for liberty

June 5 In a unanimous ruling hailed as a victory for religious liberty, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in favor of three Christian hospitals facing a legal dispute over pension plans. Employees of the hospitals had claimed the institutions violated federal law by not fully funding their pensions. But the hospitals argued the law granted them, along with churches and other faith-based organizations, an exemption from the pension rules. Liberal Justice Elena Kagan wrote a majority opinion upholding the exemption. Religious liberty advocates said the decision would enable faith-based institutions to continue their mission of serving the community without having to pay for expensive for-profit pension plans.

Stanley Cup repeat

June 11 The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to win the team’s second straight NHL title and fifth since 1991. The Penguins scored twice in the final 95 seconds of Game 6 to clinch the championship.