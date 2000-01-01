Quick Takes

Another anthem controversy

Some football fans are now booing the national anthem. But they aren’t fans of American football, and the anthem is China’s. With anti-Beijing sentiment on the rise, fans at soccer matches in Hong Kong have begun booing the Chinese anthem. The trend began at a World Cup qualifying match against Qatar in 2015. In September, China adopted a new law to punish people who disrespect its national anthem. The semiautonomous Hong Kong is expected to adopt a similar measure soon, a concern for democracy activists in the former British colony who want to preserve freedom of expression in the city.