Quick Takes

Chicken to go

A Long Beach, Calif., restaurant has been caught passing off fast food chicken to its customers. In an Oct. 9 Yelp review of Sweet Dixie Chicken, customer Tyler H. wrote that he saw employees bringing two boxes of Popeyes fried chicken into the kitchen of the restaurant. On a hunch, the patron decided to order the $13 fried chicken offering on the menu. “I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken,” he wrote. “After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes.” Restaurant owner Kim Sanchez replied to the review by doubling down, saying she’s proud to serve the fast food chicken in her establishment. She added that she also buys her gumbo from a friend at the local farmers’ market and that her employees “don’t mill our own flour.”