Quick Takes

Celina Dally (at right)(Handout)

Taking the cake

Lake Charles, La., resident Celina Dally said too many glasses of wine led to an altercation with police on Oct. 7. Dally was discovered by local police unconscious in a car after attending a wine tasting at McNeese State University. Somewhere along the way, Dally tried to bite a police officer. After spending a night in a jail cell, Dally sought to apologize for the incident by bringing the officer a cookie cake. For the officer, the icing on the cake was the icing on the cake. The message read, “Sorry I Tried To Bite You.”

Harmony Horsemanship

Lindsey Partridge and her horse Blizz (Harmony Horsemanship)

Super-sized pet

The receptionist at the Super 8 motel in Georgetown, Ky., said the place accepted guests with pets, so Lindsey Partridge thought she might test the limits. The Canadian woman was hauling her horses to Lexington, Ky., during an October trip when she pulled into the Super 8 to check in. Noting a dog in the lobby, Partridge joked about bringing in her horses. She says she was astonished when the receptionist said, “Oh, I don’t care. Sure, bring them in.” Partridge brought her 5-year-old thoroughbred named Blizz into the motel to take some snapshots for social media before taking the animal back outside. Owners of the motel clarified to ABC News that the chain is pet-friendly for pets “25 pounds and under.”

(Krieg Barrie)

A messy situation

A unmanned garbage truck rolled away from a gas station on Oct. 23, made its way across a street, and crashed into a gift shop in Henrietta, N.Y. The accident didn’t cause any injuries, but it did inflict significant structural damage to the 200-year-old brick building that houses the shop. The gift shop’s name: A Beautiful Mess.

 

(Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chicken to go

A Long Beach, Calif., restaurant has been caught passing off fast food chicken to its customers. In an Oct. 9 Yelp review of Sweet Dixie Chicken, customer Tyler H. wrote that he saw employees bringing two boxes of Popeyes fried chicken into the kitchen of the restaurant. On a hunch, the patron decided to order the $13 fried chicken offering on the menu. “I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken,” he wrote. “After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes.” Restaurant owner Kim Sanchez replied to the review by doubling down, saying she’s proud to serve the fast food chicken in her establishment. She added that she also buys her gumbo from a friend at the local farmers’ market and that her employees “don’t mill our own flour.”

(Tucson Fire Dept.)

Fire starter

The next time one particular Tucson, Ariz., resident decides to tidy up, he will probably use a feather duster. Firefighters say the unidentified man accidentally set fire to his trailer home on Oct. 15 by using a blowtorch to remove spider webs from the underside of his domicile. More than 20 firefighters spent 11 minutes putting out the flames, which caused major damage to the house but no serious injuries.

 

(Lucy Pemoni/AP)

Spam attacks

If you want to purchase Spam in Hawaii, you may have to look for it behind security glass that also protects items such as razor blades and video games. According to The Washington Post, that’s where many storeowners on the islands are beginning to keep the processed meat, as growing ranks of bandits are stealing Spam and fencing it to hungry Hawaiians. Spam is often seen as a joke in most of the United States, but it is popular in Hawaii. Honolulu police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one recent Spam thief who stole a case from a store shelf on Oct. 3.

(Handout)

Driving high

The perpetrator of an August hot air balloon stunt received a $116 fine on Oct. 12 in Novosibirsk, Russia. The problem: The balloonist had attached a lime-green Oka—a Soviet-era car—to the balloon in place of a passenger basket. Transportation authorities have asked a judge to prohibit the balloon owner, an unidentified video blogger, from flying again until he obtains a proper license.

 

(Krieg Barrie)

Looking for a fight?

A Brazilian thief picked the wrong establishment to rob on Oct. 2. Authorities say the suspect entered a martial arts gym in Rio de Janeiro just after sundown and argued with a receptionist before jumping over a turnstile and heading into the back. Moments later, closed-circuit recordings of the incident reveal, the male suspect jumped back over the turnstile and fled out the door with several large men in jujitsu uniforms giving chase. Police say the intruder lost a sandal while sprinting away from the martial arts students.

(Scott Babcock via AP)

Runway model

Animals on runways aren’t entirely uncommon in Alaska, but it usually doesn’t take a sled to remove them. But that’s what workers had to use at an airport in Utqiagvik on Oct. 23, when a 450-pound seal decided to lounge in the middle of that city’s runway. Airport officials had to call in North Slope Animal Control to remove the seal.