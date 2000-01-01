Quick Takes

Super-sized pet
The receptionist at the Super 8 motel in Georgetown, Ky., said the place accepted guests with pets, so Lindsey Partridge thought she might test the limits. The Canadian woman was hauling her horses to Lexington, Ky., during an October trip when she pulled into the Super 8 to check in. Noting a dog in the lobby, Partridge joked about bringing in her horses. She says she was astonished when the receptionist said, “Oh, I don’t care. Sure, bring them in.” Partridge brought her 5-year-old thoroughbred named Blizz into the motel to take some snapshots for social media before taking the animal back outside. Owners of the motel clarified to ABC News that the chain is pet-friendly for pets “25 pounds and under.”