Not invisible

It was a hot day last summer, and the parade was slow to start. Ten minutes, 15 minutes, an hour passed before it crawled to a move. But the thousands of New Yorkers who showed up for the third annual Disability Pride Parade patiently milled around in wheelchairs or using walkers or the white cane of the blind. The crowd, significantly bigger than the first two years, brimmed with the deaf, the autistic, those with cerebral palsy—New Yorkers from many different races and backgrounds. Children with Down syndrome carried homemade signs.

Some New Yorkers in sunglasses toting Starbucks drinks wove through the boisterous masses, clearly annoyed that the parade was slowing their trip from Point A to Point B. Even if spectators along the route up Broadway were minimal, the parade was buoyant, with music blasting and an appearance from young actor Micah Fowler, who has cerebral palsy, of ABC’s Speechless. Jazz musician Mike LeDonne, whose daughter has a rare syndrome that puts her in a wheelchair, founded the New York parade in 2015, and some of his musician friends showed up to blast trombones and trumpets along the route.

“A crowd like this, it feels like home,” said Gabriel Antoine, looking around from his wheelchair. A bullet passing through his spinal cord put him in the chair 12 years ago, but he has stayed as active as he can. A friend whom Antoine met in a workout class for the wheelchair-bound rolled up, and they shared a handshake.

Antoine took a two-hour bus ride from Brooklyn to be at the parade because he was concerned over cuts to Medicaid, which he relies on. Every person with a disability whom I interviewed at the parade used Medicaid and was anxious about potential cuts. Medicaid is the government-funded insurance program for low-income children, adults, and the disabled. Few in the public think of those with disabilities as receiving Medicaid, but it covers a third of nonelderly adults with disabilities, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, and half of them are above the poverty level.

The case for some kind of reform of Medicaid is strong. The program has grown massively in recent years to the point that it is one of the big contributors to the federal debt, and it has done so by covering more and more able-bodied adults. Among the problems:

Medicaid spending grew 9.7 percent to $545.1 billion in 2015, which was faster growth than for both Medicare or private health spending, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Medicaid.gov reports that in 2013, 56.8 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). In just four years that number has grown to 74.3 million.

Medicaid is eating up state budgets. In 1987, states spent about 10 percent of their budgets on Medicaid. By 2015, it was 28 percent, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers.

That growth has reached the point that in 24 states, Medicaid now finances more than half of all live births, with New Mexico leading the way at 72 percent of live births, according to the Henry K. Kaiser Foundation.

Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told the Wall Street Journal that “one of the major, fundamental, flaws of the Affordable Care Act” was “putting able-bodied adults into a program that was designed for disabled people.” The addition of so many able-bodied adults “stretched the safety net,” she said, “and it jeopardizes care for the individuals that the program was originally intended for.”

Trying to tackle Medicad’s many problems, Republicans in their proposals to repeal and replace Obamacare have included slowing Medicaid’s growth and changing the structure of Medicaid to state block grants or a per-person allotment. The restricted growth in federal spending is not technically a cut, but healthcare experts say it could result in states cutting spending in areas where they have discretion. One of those is expensive services that the disabled tend to use, like in-home care, which is difficult to find coverage for anywhere else.

As pro-lifers hope for fewer abortions, including of those with genetic conditions diagnosed in the womb, like Down syndrome, the question arises of how communities will support the medical costs of those with disabilities. Right now, those with disabilities rely on Medicaid.