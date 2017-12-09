Not invisible

“DISABLED PEOPLE ARE KIND OF INVISIBLE,” said Daniel Florio, a lawyer who is quadriplegic from spinal muscular atrophy, as he watched the New York parade go by with several friends. His condition requires 24-hour care at his home, partly funded through Medicaid, and he lives with his parents in New Jersey. He relies on a respirator at night, which requires monitoring.
Without Medicaid and his parents, Florio said, he would be institutionalized. His parents cover the hours for free that Medicaid doesn’t cover, though they are now 68 and 71, which raises question marks in Florio’s mind about the future.
“I’m always going to require at least as much help as I have now,” he said.
Private insurance typically will not cover long-term home care for the disabled. It’s possible to purchase separate long-term home care insurance, but those policies don’t cover those with pre-existing conditions (even under Obamacare). Florio had to spend over an hour explaining his complex insurance arrangements to me. Insurance through one of his previous employers covered home health assistance, but Florio didn’t qualify for it because he had a pre-existing condition.
Florio, who has degrees from Berkeley School of Law and Harvard University, worked as a lawyer for years as his health and insurance coverage has permitted. He’s not working now, due to a delicate web of circumstances: He has to stay with his parents for care, but in New Jersey it has been hard to find accessible work. And if he earns too much, he loses some of his government coverage without having sufficient income to make up for it.
At one job, he had to use a para-transit service to go to work that took two hours each way, making each of his workdays an exhausting 10 or 12 hours. And getting up, getting dressed, going to the bathroom, bathing, and eating with the help of an attendant can take hours.
To cover his healthcare now, he relies on Medicare as his primary insurance, and then Medicaid waivers (which cover his in-home assistance services), and free assistance from his parents and friends. Based on doctors I interviewed, this is a very common arrangement for those who have had disabilities from a young age.
“The waiver services … are available if [states] have extra money lying around, essentially,” Florio said.