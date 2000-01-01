Human Race

Testified
Thae Yong Ho, a high-ranking defector from North Korea, spoke on Capitol Hill about how best to pressure the rogue nation. Thae believes President Donald Trump’s unpredictable and aggressive rhetoric was successful in causing North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to back down earlier this year from threats about launching missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam. He suggested Trump hold direct talks with Kim to convince him of the potential consequences of war. Thae served as a North Korean diplomat in the United Kingdom until he defected last year. “I did not want to let my sons lead a life like me,” he told CNN. “I was like a modern slave.”