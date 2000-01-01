 Skip to main content

Dispatches Human Race

Human Race

Brazile(Kate Patterson for The Washington Post via Getty Image)

Revealed

Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, discloses in a new book how Hillary Clinton tilted the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in her own favor, disadvantaging rival Bernie Sanders. In her book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, Brazile states that before Clinton became the nominee, her campaign signed a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC. The agreement gave Clinton control over the party’s finances, strategy, and selection of staff. In exchange, the Clinton campaign agreed to finance the DNC.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Hoffman (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Accused

At least two women claim Academy Award–winning actor Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed them decades ago. Anna Graham Hunter claims Hoffman harassed her in 1985, when she was a 17-year-old intern on the production set of Death of a Salesman. Hunter said Hoffman flirted with her and repeatedly touched her buttocks. Hoffman in early November apologized for his behavior toward Hunter. A second woman, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, said she had a meeting with Hoffman in 1991, when she was in her 20s, to discuss turning one of her plays into a movie. Riss Gatsiounis told Variety that Hoffman, 53 at the time, asked her if she’d “ever had intimacy with a man over 40.” When she tried to ignore the comment, she claims he suggested she accompany him shopping at a nearby hotel, which she refused. Hoffman ultimately turned down her screenplay.

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP

USS ‘John S. McCain’ (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP)

Blamed

Two Navy accidents this summer that resulted in the deaths of 17 sailors were both preventable, the consequences of crew errors and inadequate training, according to a Navy report. The Navy said that leadership on board the USS Fitzgerald did not carry out proper safety procedures or perform basic watch practices when, in June, the destroyer collided with a container ship near Japan, killing seven. In August, 10 more sailors died when the destroyer USS John S. McCain hit an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore. In that incident, the Navy concluded that the staff did not respond correctly to mistakes in steering and propulsion in the crowded waters near the port.

Ted Richardson/AP

Bergdahl (Ted Richardson/AP)

Discharged

A military judge on Nov. 3 ruled that Bowe Bergdahl, who pleaded guilty to abandoning his Army post in Afghanistan, should be dishonorably discharged, fined, and reduced in rank to a private. Bergdahl received no prison time for desertion or endangering fellow troops, though. The former sergeant deserted his post in 2009 and spent the next five years as a captive of the Taliban. He was freed and returned to the United States in a controversial prisoner exchange negotiated by the Obama administration. Prosecutors had originally asked that Bergdahl be given a 14-year prison sentence. The judge in the case, Col. Jeffery Nance, did not explain the reasoning behind his ruling. An upper court will review the decision.

Testified

Thae Yong Ho, a high-ranking defector from North Korea, spoke on Capitol Hill about how best to pressure the rogue nation. Thae believes President Donald Trump’s unpredictable and aggressive rhetoric was successful in causing North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to back down earlier this year from threats about launching missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam. He suggested Trump hold direct talks with Kim to convince him of the potential consequences of war. Thae served as a North Korean diplomat in the United Kingdom until he defected last year. “I did not want to let my sons lead a life like me,” he told CNN. “I was like a modern slave.”