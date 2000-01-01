Human Race

Accused

At least two women claim Academy Award–winning actor Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed them decades ago. Anna Graham Hunter claims Hoffman harassed her in 1985, when she was a 17-year-old intern on the production set of Death of a Salesman. Hunter said Hoffman flirted with her and repeatedly touched her buttocks. Hoffman in early November apologized for his behavior toward Hunter. A second woman, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, said she had a meeting with Hoffman in 1991, when she was in her 20s, to discuss turning one of her plays into a movie. Riss Gatsiounis told Variety that Hoffman, 53 at the time, asked her if she’d “ever had intimacy with a man over 40.” When she tried to ignore the comment, she claims he suggested she accompany him shopping at a nearby hotel, which she refused. Hoffman ultimately turned down her screenplay.