High-tech, near-monopoly menaces

Franklin Foer’s World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech (Penguin, 2017) calls for antitrust action against near-monopolies like Google and Facebook. He notes that AT&T founder Theodore Vail argued that the costs of stringing a massive network made it sensible to allow a monopoly situation, and the government agreed for most of the 20th century. Government finally moved to break up Ma Bell, and the result was a dramatic lowering of long-distance rates.

Now, the advent of cell phones has eliminated the wiring problem for telephones, and competition there is robust—but Google, Facebook, and Amazon have dangerous near-monopolies in their areas. The Supreme Court historically has seen not only government but media monopolies as endangering freedom of the press, and Foer points out how subtly manipulative some of our new communications controllers can be: “With even the gentlest caress of the metaphorical dial, Facebook changes what its users see and read. … Facebook is constantly tinkering with how its users view the world.”