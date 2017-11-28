Trivia pursuits

A New York moment:

Live from New York … it’s HQ Trivia ! Walk around New York at 9 p.m., and you’ll probably see groups of friends stopping what they’re doing for a few minutes to look at their phones for this new live trivia show. I know, because I’ve been in that group of friends: Most people in my church small group play it. The show, which you watch on your iPhone—and which awards prize money if you answer all 12 questions correctly—is going gangbusters. The numbers of players each night keeps rising exponentially.

On Sunday, for example, 240,000 people tuned in to play. Only 44 made it through all 12 questions, splitting the $8,000 cash prize—money you can deposit into your PayPal account. So far HQ Trivia doesn’t seem to have a revenue stream—but I imagine its creators will figure something out with the big audience they’ve found.

People are calling the show the future of TV, and watching my family members immediately fall under its spell at Thanksgiving suggests to me there might be something to that. Host Scott Rogowsky is a big part of the appeal, with his quips between questions, as is the free money you can win. The show is short (each question lasts only 10 seconds), it’s engrossing, and it’s something you can do with your friends and family. At Thanksgiving we had several different phones going simultaneously and shouted advice across the room during the 10-second countdowns. I’ve never won, but I have one friend who has (Hi, Barclay!).

Worth your time:

The bizarre effort from Project Veritas to discredit The Washington Post, by sending in an “operative” posing as a sexual abuse victim of Roy Moore, instead revealed the Post ’s rigorous fact-checking process with sexual abuse allegations.

This week I learned:

Who Meghan Markle is.