Trivia pursuits

A court case you might not know about:
Coming up next week at the Supreme Court is the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, which I will be covering in Washington, D.C. Less noticed but also important is a sports gambling case from New Jersey, Christie v. National Collegiate Athletic Association (consolidated with New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association v. National Collegiate Athletic Association). The case asks specifically whether New Jersey can allow sports betting despite a federal prohibition on states legalizing the practice (some states that allow sports betting were grandfathered in).
But more broadly New Jersey is challenging the 1992 federal ban as a violation of state rights, outlined in the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Here New Jersey argues that the 1992 law could be wielded for other purposes, such as to forbid states from relaxing any existing restrictions on gun rights.
The justices will hear arguments in that case Dec. 4, the day before the Masterpiece case.
Culture I am consuming:
Continuing the Billy Wilder theme, I watched Sabrina (1954) with my family over Thanksgiving. My, my, the 30-year age difference between Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn!