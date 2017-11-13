Evangelicals and Roy Moore

While we wait for new evidence to come forward, let’s talk not so much about what Roy Moore did or did not do, but what those who attack or defend the 70-year-old candidate from Alabama are saying.
In doing that, we need to separate what many commentators and pollsters are not differentiating: Accusations that Moore at age 32 had immoral and illegal sexual activity with a 14-year-old, and reports that he dated 17- and 18-year olds. The first, if true, should disqualify him from becoming a senator. The importance of the second to Moore’s current election prospects depends on whether he has a self-righteous understanding or a Christ-righteous belief.
Let’s mull over the JMC Analytics poll—taken before news of lawyer Gloria Allred bringing forward a new Moore accuser—that shows nearly two-fifths of Alabama evangelicals saying the accusations (undifferentiated) make them more likely to vote for Moore. Almost another two-fifths said the accusations make no difference in their voting plans.
That’s troubling but unsurprising, for three reasons. First, a poll from Winthrop University shows nearly half of white Southerners feeling they are under attack—and thus more likely to welcome a defender like Moore.
Second, the old saying “In for a dime, in for a dollar” can now be reversed to “In for a dollar, in for a dime.” Evangelicals who voted for presidential candidate Donald Trump despite his sexually degrading statements and apparent actions are also more likely to support a marred candidate for a lower post.
A third reason is also significant: Four decades ago women, especially in the South, often married earlier than is now the custom. Moore was a West Point graduate in a hardscrabble part of Alabama, so it’s not surprising that one mother thought Moore was "good husband material," and another thought her daughter would be "lucky" to date him.
This doesn’t mean it was right—I’ve seen professors taking advantage of college students, and I believe it’s similarly wrong for an assistant district attorney in Gadsden, Ala., to use that aura to kiss high school girls—but we should pay more attention to the testimony of Leigh Corfman, who was 14 in 1979, and not mix up the immoral with the inappropriate.
If Corfman’s testimony holds up, we should not give Moore a pass because his vote in the Senate could be politically important in the battle against abortion. Making decisions on that basis increases our cultural debasement—and that means more ruined lives and more dead babies. Basically, we need to be concerned more about the gospel than about any particular election. The Good News is not a favorable political poll but the Bible’s announcement that God saves sinners.
Evangelical discussions about Roy Moore will be fruitful if the Bible rather than an election becomes foremost in our thoughts.
Overall, evangelical discussions about Roy Moore will be fruitful if the Bible rather than an election becomes foremost in our thoughts. If we pretend that we or our favorite candidates have not sinned, we are self-righteously proclaiming that we don’t need Christ—because only His sacrifice on the cross makes it possible for God to be perfectly just and perfectly grace-giving.
Liberal discussions about Moore can also be fruitful if they include a review of worldviews on the left. Yesterday evening I watched a film that came out in 1979, when Moore was 32. That year Woody Allen’s Manhattan centered on the romantic and sexual relationship of a 42-year-old character played by Allen and a 17-year-old character played by Mariel Hemingway (who was 17).
Manhattan received “universal acclaim” from movie reviewers, according to the Metacritic website. None of the reviews I saw criticized the basic premise. Roger Ebert wrote, “It wouldn't do, you see, for the love scenes between Woody and Mariel to feel awkward or to hint at cradle-snatching or an unhealthy interest on Woody's part in innocent young girls. But they don't feel that way: Hemingway's character has a certain grave intelligence.”
Hemingway makes comments such as, “I like it when you get an uncontrollable urge.” The Gershwin music in the background as the 42-year-old and the 17-year-old kiss in a Central Park carriage makes the scene seem romantic, not yucky. When Allen’s character temporarily decides to dump Hemingway’s and says, “This was supposed to be a temporary fling,” she responds, “We have great sex”—and he asks, “Why should I feel guilty about this?” (Not the sex, but the breakup.)
Woody Allen lost some supporters 25 years ago when he was in “a relationship” with actress Mia Farrow and entered into “a relationship” with (and later married) Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. Manhattan’s reputation, though, survives: It is now #46 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 greatest American comedies—comedies, not tragedies. Hmm: Manhattan sophisticates can do as they please but Alabamans should not?
Overall, I hope we can all learn from this Moore discussion that it’s important to be concerned about the personal morality of those we elect to high positions—and ignoring character for political reasons has enormous cultural repercussions. In 1998 Bill Clinton normalized oral sex for many teens. This year Louis CK is normalizing a perverse exhibitionism. Should we also this year normalize predatory action among evangelicals?
Bottom line: We do a disservice to God’s holiness when we minimize sin. We do a disservice to God’s mercy when we maximize it. We do a disservice to evangelism when we say or believe winning an election is more important than telling the truth about God’s glory and our sinfulness. When our candidates are under pressure, we should convey this message: Nothing in my hand I bring / Simply to Thy cross I cling; / Naked, come to Thee for dress; / Helpless, look to Thee for grace; / Foul, I to the fountain fly; / Wash me, Savior, or I die.
Comments
ABPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 03:40 pm
It just seems odd that this woman came forward just before the election. Where was she when Moore was a judge or when he first came on the political scene as a Senatorial candidate. It just seems fishy. I think those supporting Moore think the voters should decide, not Gloria Aldred or accusations so far unproven.
BLWPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 03:45 pm
I didn't like or vote for Trump in the primary. Still don't like his deportment, but did I vote for him in the general? You bet, still better for the country than the alternative and nothing convincing of his action, only his immature and innapropriate bragadoccio. I appreciate your distinction in the allegations about Roy Moore. If the allegations of the 14 year old at the time are true (and sadly they seem convincing), he should be out without question - even if it means losing the seat. We will have to be careful about allegations becoming an automatic disqualifier, though.
CarolinaDavePosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 03:53 pm
I couldn't agree more that if Judge Moore did what he is accused of he is unfit for public office. My problem is, how does one prove a crime committed 38 years ago? Even Moses said someone couldn't be convicted of a crime based on the testimony of one witness. Were there other witnesses at that time, particularly the 14 year old. Did she tell her mother, or friends, at the time it happened? Why did she wait 38 years to come forward? If reasonable answers can be found to these questions, Mr. Moore should withdraw from the election. Otherwise, we can't conclude that this wrongdoing actually occured.
GracedPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:40 pm
I agree we have to look at evidence. However, please know that many, many, many 14 year olds are sexually abused and never say anything for years. The abuser, as part of the grooming process, often convinces them no one else cares, or that no one will believe them, or threatens harm if they tell. Blocking out incidents is also not unusual, resurfacing years later, often when a child becomes the same age they were when they were abused. I'm not saying false accusations don't happen or that I know what happened here. But I am saying that sexual abuse is complex, and comments like this discourage people from speaking up.
MTJanetPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 03:57 pm
I think the problem here is knowing about Mr. Moore's reputation for years on end as a Bible believing Christian. This woman accusing him is an unknown, and he is also stating that it is patently untrue. I would give any Christian man the same "pass", if you will, in the same situation. It is not a lack of understanding of how serious it sounds but rather the character of the person accused. Again, I have to ask what would be accomplished for him to step aside if he is innocent? Would he be obeying Christ? These are hard things to know from the outside. Let's hope that he indeed is innocent as far more is at stake than a mere election.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 03:56 pm
We can’t hide, minimize, or ignore our friends’ moral failings. Neither can we accept at face value all of the wild accusations the left makes about our friends. I’ve read (online) absolutely sickening and totally baseless allegations about evangelicals doing incredibly immoral things. Including totally baseless things about evangelicals I personally have known for years.
I suspect a bunch of Roy Moore’s increased support is coming from evangelicals because they, like I, are starting to assume any ugly thing out of a liberal’s mouth is just another lie. Also, that if the Left is against someone or something, we should assume that person or cause is worthy of our support.
The left for years has adopted the idea that “truth” is whatever supports your goals. If destroying Roy Moore’s candidacy is to be achieved, all methods are valid. The “authors” of the despicable Protocols of the Elders of Zion were amateurs in comparison to today’s Left.
GracedPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:01 pm
Thank you for this piece. I have been sick to my stomach at some of the comments made by Moore defenders. So many versions of justifying the actions or attacking the accuser. One even said she'd rather vote for a pedophile than a Democrat (and used some coarse language in explaining why). I wanted to throw up at Sean Hannity's show last week. We cannot defend the indefensible. We CAN defend the process of evaluating evidence (reasonable doubt is not required for an election, only a court of law).
BobGutjahrPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:11 pm
One consideration for the first 2/5 of the people who are more likely to vote for Moore is the prospect of fake news. In 2004, Dan Rather pushed a narrative about George Bush's service in the National Guard even though CBS's own analysts considered the document a forgery. Rather's defence was that even though it was a forgery, it was true. Really?
So, what do we have here? We have a high profile, pro-abortion lawyer pushing the case. The entire establishment is promoting the case in hopes that Moore will not be elected which would be a nightmare for both the Republican establishment and all liberals everywhere. The timing is certainly suspicious -- think the Trump dossier.
On the other hand, we are all sinners. Is it possible that Moore is molester? Sure, we are all sinners. But is this Moore's sin? We don't know, yet. Are we being suckered by the establishment to keep someone out of the Senate the establishment thinks will "wreck the system"? That is not clear either. Does the Bible teach we should assume the worst?
The media has discredited itself. Much of the United States opinion leadership is more interested in its favored political outcome rather than the truth. I suspect there will be no credible reporting to help bring the truth to light before the election. It should not be too surpising people are willing to vote for people who who being highlighted by the establishment as bad actors.
Idaho BobPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:18 pm
The fact that Gloria Allred is now involved makes the accusations even more unbelievable. This woman is nothing less than a progressive shill willing to do whatever it takes to harm any conservative who stands in the lefts way.
Just more lies from the progressive left. GA has been involved in nearly, if not all, of the leftist attacks on conservatives the last eight or so years. Coincidentally (not at all), she and the accusers always disappear after the candidate drops out, or wins, the election.
This tactic has gotten really old. It seems like it is used for every conservative that runs for office, regardless of color. They are accused of sexual relations, only to have all allegations and innuendos simply disappear once they drop out of, or win, the race. More than likely, the same will happen here.
RMFPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:32 pm
Thank you Marvin, for writing this out.
The Gospel is not served by putting it aside because we "believe" someone who says he stands up for it despite what he does, has done, or is evident that he did even though he denies it. That is just weak and sinful Christian witness, I won't be a part of it in any way. They may not confess it now or even in this life, but there'll be no hiding from what they've done. Not for any of us
Bill CPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:37 pm
Marvin, you are right on target again (as usual). Scenarios like this are so difficult for outsiders/voters, for we have no real means of discerning who is being truthful and who is lying. May God direct Mr. Moore, the accusers, and the voters.
Colorado GirlPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 04:55 pm
Excellent, Marvin. Thank you. S
pensivePosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 05:01 pm
It seems to me that regardless of the merits of this article, it is inappropriately premature. The big problem is that it attempts to deal with the allegations ostensibly "if" they are true, but as a practical matter deals with them "as if" they are true. Given the coincidence of the timeing of the charges and the history of the left's many previous, and similar, smear campaigns (remember Herman Cain?) a healthy dose of judicial restraint is in order here. Better if Marvin had cautioned his readers, particularly Christians, not to rush to judgement of a man who has devoted a lifetime of honorable service so far, and at least give him a chance at a fair hering before treating him as if he is guilty. At this point we need to insist on due process rather than continually rehashing the seriousness of the accusations. To do so is to deprive him of a goal that he won fair and square, to represent his fellow Alabamians in the US Senate, even if he is innocent, a travesty from which he will never recover. Plenty of time to pile on after he is found guilty; his accusers have already waited for more than 40 years.
danivind22@gmail.comPosted: Mon, 11/13/2017 05:03 pm
What an honorable man your are, Mr. Olasky. It's as if you've listened to Bill Johnson at YouTube on "Making Demons Homeless," (one month ago) because of how crucial it is that we be honest and forthright. I just came across pastor Johnson's message this morning.