Designated haters

In one corner sits Stedfast Baptist in Fort Worth, Texas, where Pastor Donnie Romero isn’t ashamed to use words this magazine won’t print to describe the homosexuals he’d rather not see. “I’m not gonna let any of these dirty [vulgarity] inside my church,” preaches Romero in a December 2014 sermon. “They are all pedophiles.”

In the other, there’s Probe Ministries not one hour away in Plano. Like Stedfast, this Christian apologetics group also believes homosexuality is a sin, but it argues thoughtfully. A Probe blog post arguing against same-sex marriage reads like a research paper, with 18 references to books and academic studies and this conclusion in the 37th paragraph: “God cannot and does not sanction homosexual relationships, so we cannot either. We can respect those involved without capitulating to their demands.”

Oddly, both have been labeled hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the nonprofit famed for monitoring white supremacists and other extremists. In 2010 the SPLC expanded its mission to include anti-LGBT “hate” and subsequently added groups it deemed harmful to the LGBT community to its expanding list of active hate groups. Stedfast and Probe are two of the most recent additions, having been inducted in 2015.

To be a hate group, SPLC says organizations must have used dehumanizing language and pseudoscientific falsehoods to portray LGBT people as a danger to society, or else supported the criminalization of homosexuals.

It’s not hard to figure out why Stedfast Baptist makes the cut. WORLD looked at all 45 anti-LGBT hate groups on SPLC’s list, and some do fit the Stedfast mold. They include Westboro Baptist Church, infamous for picketing gay funerals; Verity Baptist Church, whose pastor praised an Orlando gay nightclub shooting that left 49 dead; and Faithful Word Baptist Church, whose pastor can be seen in a YouTube video driving past a gay rights rally and blasting “God hates [vulgarity]” out of his car stereo. Everyone in the car has a good laugh as they drive past.

The others, though, are different. Many of these groups say they are puzzled how their words translated into hate. We took a look at the accusations of hate the SPLC leveled against these groups, to see whether they proved true.

Let’s first look at Probe. In a 2015 interview with the Plano Star Courier, SPLC’s Mark Potok called out Probe for “linking homosexuality to mental illness, stating that gay men are more likely to be involved in pedophilia and that children raised by same-sex parents are more likely to be molested than children raised in a traditional marriage.”

We looked up the blog posts. Probe does connect homosexuality to alcoholism and depression, with references to several 20-year-old scientific studies. We also checked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website: It currently supports both claims, saying gay and bisexual men are at greater risk for mental health problems.