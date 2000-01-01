 Skip to main content

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

Damore(Handout)

‘My firing neatly confirms that point.’

James Damore, former software engineer at Google, on the company having a strictly enforced “ideological echo chamber.” Google fired Damore on Aug. 7 after a memo he wrote suggesting “some of the male-female disparity in tech could be attributed to biological differences” went viral.

 

Johnny Louis/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Schultz (Johnny Louis/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

‘None of this makes sense.’

Democratic National Committee member Nikki Barnes on the decision by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to retain an IT staffer for six months after she found out the FBI and Capitol Police were investigating him for fraud. Barnes said leading Democrats are growing weary of Schultz’s behavior: “We wish she would go away and stop being so public by doubling down on negative stories.”

 

Tony Avelar/National Football League/AP

Plunkett (Tony Avelar/National Football League/AP)

‘Everything hurts.’

Jim Plunkett, 69, who spent 15 years in the NFL as a star quarterback, on the health issues that plague him from his playing days. Plunkett, who has artificial knees and an artificial shoulder, has had 18 surgical procedures.

 

 

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Hatch (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

‘My brother didn’t give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home.’

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in an Aug. 12 tweet after President Trump did not specifically denounce white nationalism following violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

‘I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home.’

Pearce Tefft, father of white nationalist Charlottesville protester Peter Tefft.

‘From our plan, to ensure the safety of our citizens and property, it went extremely well.’

Brian Moran, Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, on the Aug. 12 Charlottesville protests where Heather Heyer, 32, was killed.