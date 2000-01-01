‘I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home.’
Pearce Tefft, father of white nationalist Charlottesville protester Peter Tefft.
An elementary school curriculum teaches children to embrace homosexuality and gender ‘fluidity’
Some community activists believe urban neighborhood revitalization can occur in a way that benefits everyone
Faith-based therapeutic boarding schools offer hope to troubled teens, but parents should not trust just any program
Chronicling three sad years of conflict on the Bryan College campus
James Damore, former software engineer at Google, on the company having a strictly enforced “ideological echo chamber.” Google fired Damore on Aug. 7 after a memo he wrote suggesting “some of the male-female disparity in tech could be attributed to biological differences” went viral.
Democratic National Committee member Nikki Barnes on the decision by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to retain an IT staffer for six months after she found out the FBI and Capitol Police were investigating him for fraud. Barnes said leading Democrats are growing weary of Schultz’s behavior: “We wish she would go away and stop being so public by doubling down on negative stories.”
Jim Plunkett, 69, who spent 15 years in the NFL as a star quarterback, on the health issues that plague him from his playing days. Plunkett, who has artificial knees and an artificial shoulder, has had 18 surgical procedures.
U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in an Aug. 12 tweet after President Trump did not specifically denounce white nationalism following violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.
Brian Moran, Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, on the Aug. 12 Charlottesville protests where Heather Heyer, 32, was killed.