Quick Takes

Running with a record

How far has Detroit fallen since its heyday in the 1950s and early 1960s? Out of eight primary candidates on the Democratic ballot for mayor on Aug. 8, fully half were convicted felons. The crimes, which the four mayoral hopefuls committed between 1977 and 2008, run the gamut from drug offenses to gun crimes. Spinning the unusual slate of candidates positively, a past spokesman for former mayor Dennis Archer told The Detroit News that voters shouldn’t immediately dismiss the felons. “Black marks on your record show you have lived a little,” Greg Bowens told the paper. “But they also deserve to have the kind of scrutiny that comes along with trying to get an important elected position.”