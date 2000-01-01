Quick Takes

Prodigy with a pole
Vermont has a new record holder for catching the largest fish: 11-year-old Chase Stokes, who in April caught a carp weighing 33.25 pounds. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department announced the new record last month, after determining the fish was bigger than the previous record holder by a quarter pound. The department’s Shawn Good says Stokes, who was 10 when he caught the record fish, has caught more trophy fish than anyone else in Vermont’s Master Angler Program. He is, says Good, a “fishing maniac.”