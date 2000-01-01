Human Race

Convicted

Juries in the United Kingdom have convicted eighteen people—most of them Pakistani Muslims—who ran a child sex-grooming ring for years in the Newcastle area. In a case that spanned four different trials, 20 women testified to a cycle of abuse. They were teens, some as young as 14, when they were befriended and flattered by a man who invited them to a party. Once they were intoxicated with alcohol and drugs at the parties, the accused raped them, often repeatedly. Their abusers would promise more drugs and alcohol in return for sexual favors, and the teens became addicted and afraid to go to the police. An ongoing investigation has resulted in 461 arrests and 22 reported victims, according to the BBC.