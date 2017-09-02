By the numbers

$443 million

The losses posted by Snap, the parent company of the popular but unprofitable social media app Snapchat, in the most recent quarter.

55

The number of U.S. ambassadorships (out of 188) that remained vacant and without nominations under President Trump as of mid-August. The vacancies included South Korea and other hot spots.

500,000

The number of people infected with cholera this year in civil-war-torn Yemen. Nearly 2,000 have died from the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

15%

The drop in the number of Americans with individual health insurance policies from March 2016 to March 2017 amid rising premiums.

106 years

The age of a “perfectly preserved” fruitcake scientists discovered frozen in an Antarctic hut. They believe it belonged to ill-fated British explorer Robert Falcon Scott.