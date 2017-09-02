By the numbers

The campaign against Kim
As the West worries how to handle the increasingly belligerent Kim Jong Un, defectors from North Korea are waging a steady information campaign against the dictator’s brutal regime and personality cult
Self-idolatry roils cities from Pyongyang to Charlottesville
President Trump’s exchange of nuclear war rhetoric with North Korea is a high-risk game
Skits and safari games provide ways for a Christian ministry in France to build bridges with Muslim neighbors
Dispatches News
The losses posted by Snap, the parent company of the popular but unprofitable social media app Snapchat, in the most recent quarter.
The number of U.S. ambassadorships (out of 188) that remained vacant and without nominations under President Trump as of mid-August. The vacancies included South Korea and other hot spots.
The number of people infected with cholera this year in civil-war-torn Yemen. Nearly 2,000 have died from the disease, according to the World Health Organization.
The drop in the number of Americans with individual health insurance policies from March 2016 to March 2017 amid rising premiums.
The age of a “perfectly preserved” fruitcake scientists discovered frozen in an Antarctic hut. They believe it belonged to ill-fated British explorer Robert Falcon Scott.