Workers, immigrants join May Day protests

Labor and immigrants rights groups are demonstrating around the country today to mark May Day. About 1,000 teachers are protesting in Philadelphia, where they have worked four years without a contract and nearly five without a pay raise. Some 200 people gathered today in front of the Statehouse in Boston to call on state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to designate Massachusetts a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigrants. Immigrants and unions are planning a march to the White House later in protest of President Donald Trump’s policies. Around the world, union members traditionally march on May 1 for workers’ rights. In the United States, the day has become a rallying point for immigrants since demonstrations were held in 2006 against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.