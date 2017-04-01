West Virginia plane crash kills two

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and down a hillside in West Virginia this morning, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The plane took off early this morning from Louisville, Ky., and crashed in Charleston, W.Va., on landing. An airport spokesman said the mountainous terrain in the area could be difficult for pilots to navigate. First responders are having trouble reaching the crash in a heavily wooded area, WSAZ-TV in Huntington, W.Va. reported.