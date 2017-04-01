Weiner pleads guilty to sexting with a minor

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., pleaded guilty today to charges related to inappropriate online communication with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner appeared this morning in federal court in New York and admitted to transferring obscene material to a minor. The FBI began investigating him in September when a teen from North Carolina told the Daily Mail she had exchanged lewd messages with Weiner, who resigned from Congress in 2011 amid a similar scandal. The most recent FBI investigation led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Hillary Clinton to Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, which prompted then-FBI director James Comey to reopen an inquiry into Clinton’s use of a private email server shortly before the November presidential election. Weiner faces several years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.