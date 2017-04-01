U.S. to arm Kurds in fight against ISIS

Over the objections of its NATO ally Turkey, the United States plans to supply arms to Syria’s Kurdish fighters to help them defeat Islamic State (ISIS) in the province of Raqqa. The Trump administration is eager to retake Raqqa, the de facto ISIS capital in Syria from where the terror group plans attacks on the West. Turkey views the Kurds as terrorists and blames them for attacks on Turkish soil. Dana W. White, the Pentagon’s chief spokeswoman, said in a written statement that the Trump administration views the Kurds as “the only force on the ground that can successfully seize Raqqa in the near future.”