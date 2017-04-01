U.S. airstrike hits Syrian pro-government forces

A U.S. airstrike hit pro-government forces in Syria today after they entered a so-called “de-confliction” zone without permission and began setting up fighting positions. Pentagon officials said they feared for the safety of U.S.-allied forces in the area and ordered the strike as a defensive action. The bomb reportedly struck a tank and a bulldozer, as well as troops in the vicinity. It’s not clear whether the forces were Syrian army troops or a pro-government militia. Reports so far have not specified the number of casualties. The airstrike hit about 17 miles from the Syrian border with Jordan and Iraq. Both pro-government and rebel forces are active in the area, fighting to oust Islamic State militants.