Turkey, Russia, Iran propose cease-fire in Syria

Turkey, Iran, and Russia signed an agreement today to attempt to curb violence in Syria by setting up four “de-escalation” zones. The zones include areas of heavy fighting in the provinces of Idlib, areas north of Homs, the eastern Ghouta suburbs outside Damascus, and an area in the south of the country, according to a statement leaked by the rebels Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian and Syrian jets would halt flights over the safe zones as long as all sides respected the cease-fire—a prerequisite that’s unlikely to be met. The Syrian civil war involves numerous factions that have never been able to maintain a true cease-fire. And while the Assad government says it will stop bombing raids over the safe zones, it also said it would continue the fight against “terrorism,” its code word for any groups that oppose it. Meanwhile, representatives of opposition groups walked out of the negotiations in Kazakhstan to protest Iran’s participation, saying Iran was nothing more than a co-belligerent with Assad against the Syrian people.