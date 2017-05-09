Trump unveils slate of conservative judicial nominees

The White House released a much-anticipated list of judicial nominees last night, listing 10 people the president plans to nominate to federal courts across the nation. Eight of the nominees are sitting judges, while the other two are law professors. Three of them are women. Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer called the nominees “judges who will defend the Constitution.” Two of the nominees originally appeared on the list of 21 potential candidates for the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump promised during the campaign to nominate conservative justices to counterbalance the judiciary’s liberal tilt during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office. The number of Obama appointments made up more than one-third of the nation’s federal judiciary, and when he was done, nine of the 13 courts of appeals had majority Democratic appointees.