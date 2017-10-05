Trump sparks bipartisan furor over Comey firing

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump is taking fire from both sides of the aisle over his surprise decision late yesterday to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Trump said he made the decision after a clear recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who concluded Comey had lost the faith of the American public for the way he handled Hillary Clinton’s email probe. Attorney General Jeff Sessions agreed with Rosenstein’s assessment and recommended a change in leadership.

But Republicans and Democrats in Congress questioned the White House’s rationale.

“While the president has the legal authority to remove the director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the president’s decision to remove James Comey from office,” Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said in a statement. “[H]e has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances.”

McCain told CNN Wednesday morning he does not believe mishandling Clinton’s email investigation was sufficient rationale for firing Comey. With so many issues and challenges facing the country right now, the furor over Comey’s firing unnecessarily diverts attention, McCain said.

Questions over what to do about Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election top that list of challenges.

Comey revealed on March 20 that the FBI has been conducting an investigation since last July into Russian meddling and possible ties to Trump and his associates. McCain has asked repeatedly to appoint a special congressional committee to conduct its own investigation.

Three congressional bodies are already investigating the Russian scandal but none are solely dedicated to the inquiry.

After a flurry of mixed reactions to Trump’s bombshell announcement, the president returned fire with a series of tweets Wednesday morning justifying his decision.

“Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!” Trump wrote.

“The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., weighed in on what should happen next during floor speeches Wednesday morning.

McConnell dismissed the idea of appointing a select committee or appointing an outside special prosecutor to lead the Russia probe. He said Senate and House intelligence committees will continue their fact-finding missions unimpeded by Comey’s dismissal.

Schumer disagreed, claiming Trump can’t help but interfere with the FBI’s Russia inquiry. He reiterated support for an independent special prosecutor. Rosenstein can easily appoint someone and does not need authorization from Congress, Schumer noted.

The minority leader also asked McConnell set up two separate briefings with Sessions and Rosenstein for the entire Senate so lawmakers can get the full context for why Comey lost his job.

“Because if the administration truly had objections to the way Director Comey handled the Clinton investigation, they would have had them the minute the president got into office,” Schumer said. “But he didn’t fire Director Comey then. The question is: Why did it happen last night?”

Late last week, Comey reportedly told lawmakers he’d asked the Justice Department for more resources for the Russia investigation. Justice Department officials have denied that claim. Democrats suggested Trump fired Comey because his investigation had come uncomfortably close to the truth about the Trump team's ties to Russia.

Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va., who are leading the Senate Russia probe, agreed the timing of the decision is particularly troubling. Burr said in a statement he’s appreciated Comey’s work at the FBI and thinks his dismissal is a loss for the Bureau and the nation.

Others said the decision was straightforward.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Fox Business getting rid of Comey could not have come soon enough.

“Nobody's happy with his tenure at the FBI,” Paul said, explaining Comey has angered both Democrats and Republicans over the last year. “I think it was long past time for him to go.”

Comey had more than six years remaining on his 10-year term as FBI director. This is only the second time in history a president has fired an FBI director.

Andrew McCabe, formerly the deputy director, will serve as acting leader of the Bureau, for now. Trump said the search to find Comey’s replacement has already begun but did not offer a deadline or any possible candidates. After Trump makes a selection, the nominee must clear a simple majority confirmation vote in the Senate.