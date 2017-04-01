Trump signs $1 trillion spending deal

President Donald Trump today signed a $1 trillion spending package that will keep the government funded through September. After a one-week extension vote last Friday and a weekend compromise decision, the Senate passed the bill to the president Thursday. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the president signed the bill earlier today in time to avoid a midnight shutdown deadline. Trump was expected to approve the bill despite it’s not including a number of his stated budget priorities. The 1,665-page package boosts defense spending but does not designate money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall or strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood or so-called sanctuary cities.